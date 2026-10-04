Kareena Kapoor shares adorable glimpse of Soha Ali Khan’s bond with son Taimur on her birthday

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s birthday with a warm social media post. She shared adorable glimpses of Soha’s bond with her son Taimur.

Kareena took to Instagram to wish Soha and posted a series of pictures capturing their family moments together. The ‘Jab We Met’ actress also penned a special birthday message for Soha, wishing her all the things she loves. “Happy birthday darling Soha. Wish you the best workouts, the best Japanese food, the best chocolate gluten free cookies, the best crime novels and just the best of everything you love,” Kareena wrote.

She ended her message with a sweet note of affection, adding, “Cause the best always deserves the Best.”

The post offered a glimpse into the warm bond shared by Soha and Taimur. The first image features Soha playing with Taimur. In the next, the little boy is seen playing with Inaaya, with Soha sitting beside them. One of the vacation pictures features Soha sitting with Saif and Saba, while Taimur looks at her. Other family moments show Sara posing with the Kapoor family during gatherings. One of the images shows Kareena, Karisma, and Saif posing with Salman Khan, while Soha appears to have been cropped out of the frame.

Kareena and Soha are part of the Pataudi family and have often shared glimpses of their close-knit family bond on social media. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, and the couple has a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she has two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Recently, Soha marked her daughter Inaaya’s ninth birthday with a heartfelt note about the enduring bond between a mother and child.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Soha reminisced about the day Inaaya was born and wrote, “Nine years ago, we cut the umbilical cord. But apparently, you can’t actually get rid of your mother that easily.”

She went on to reflect on the biological connection between a mother and child during pregnancy. Soha referred to how some maternal cells can cross the placenta and remain in the child’s body for years, while some cells from the child can also cross back into the mother’s body.

--IANS

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