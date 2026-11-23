Islamabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Rawalakot has exposed Pakistan's double standards on Kashmir. Pakistan frequently speaks about the rights of Kashmiris on international platforms while its own forces open fire on people in occupied territory who have been raising demands to reduce the prices of essential food items and electricity tariffs, a report has detailed.

On November 5, Pakistani Rangers, Frontier Corps personnel and local police launched an operation against the protest camps of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Rawalakot. The protesters held these camps at the Matiyal Mara bus terminal and D Chowk since June 5 to demand political and administrative reforms, according to a report in the European Times.

At least seven people were reportedly killed, and 23 others were injured in the first two hours of the operation launched by Pakistani forces. Protesters accused the Pakistani law enforcement personnel of using mortar shells, armed drones and heavy weapons against demonstrators and residential areas. Pakistani forces' crackdown showcases how Islamabad has governed the occupied territory for decades through neglect, economic exploitation and force.

The exact number of deaths is still disputed, as reports later put the death toll at seven. Some reports claimed that 18 people, including four children, were killed, while JAAC said two more people, reportedly including a 10-year-old girl, were killed after drones allegedly dropped explosives on residential areas. The figures cannot be verified independently as internet and telephone services remained suspended and electricity was cut in several parts of PoK. The suspension of communication in PoK sparks concerns about what Pakistan wants to hide.

The unrest has spread beyond Rawalakot, as a partial shutdown was observed in six districts of PoK on November 9 in response to JAAC's call, demonstrating that Pakistan's operation has failed to end the protest. The JAAC urged Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to stop military operations and raised slogans like "Asim Munir Jawab Do" during the protests. The JAAC's appeal to the army chief and not to any elected lawmaker shows that civilian institutions in PoK have little authority in Pakistan, according to the report in European Times.

"Rawalakot exposes Pakistan’s double standards on Kashmir. Islamabad regularly speaks about the rights of Kashmiris at international forums, while its own forces fire on people who are demanding bread and electricity. An independent investigation into the killings, the lifting of the ban on JAAC, the release of detainees and the full restoration of communication services are urgent steps," a report in European Times stated.

"As long as Pakistan continues its policy of exploitation and repression, the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir will continue to resist, and Rawalakot will remain an example of Pakistan’s failed rule in the region," it added.

Protests in PoK erupted in June when JAAC called for demonstrations against the high prices of flour and other essential food items. Thousands of people participated in the protests in PoK to demand reduced prices of essential food items, better education and basic rights. The committee has presented a 38-point charter, which includes demands for lower electricity tariffs, wheat prices, better healthcare and education, more jobs, political autonomy and the removal of 12 reserved seats in the region's legislative assembly. However, Pakistan, instead of holding dialogue, has resorted to using force against protesters.

--IANS

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