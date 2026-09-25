'World Cup in South Africa will be exciting': Prasidh looks ahead at global showpiece

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is excited for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia as the conditions are set to assist the fast bowlers in the African conditions.

The global showpiece returns to South Africa after 24 years and the Indian bowlers would be looking to make the most of the conditions and give the team the best shot at glory.

As India enter a crucial preparatory phase for the World Cup with an upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Prasidh looks ahead to the global tournament and outlines what challenges a bowler faces in the 50-over format.

"The ODI format is very interesting, and I think it’s the toughest format because you have to adapt between different phases of the game. For a bowler who has to operate in all three phases, the powerplay has made it even more challenging. But that’s the challenge. The harder things get, the fewer people there are who can do it well. That’s what I’m looking forward to," Prasidh told JioStar.

"One-day cricket is exciting, and a World Cup in South Africa will be particularly exciting for fast bowlers. High-scoring games have become the norm, with 300 and 350 now becoming regular scores. But for us as bowlers, the challenge is to restrict the opposition as much as possible and come up with different tactics to get the job done," he added.

After hosting the Windies for three ODIs and five T20Is, India will travel to New Zealand for a full-fledged all-format series featuring five T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests. The tally speedster is now an India regular in the Tests and ODIs and spoke on the New Zealand series, which will be crucial for the Men in Blue.

"New Zealand is going to be a completely different challenge. It’s a beautiful place to play, but as a bowler, it tests you in every way: your skill, your endurance and your ability to keep coming back session after session.

"For now, we’re focusing on getting the basics right. Once we get there, we’ll understand the conditions and adapt accordingly. The idea is to equip ourselves with all kinds of skills so that, when we get there, we can pick and choose what we want to do.

"As fast bowlers, we’re definitely going to be tested. You’re expected to do a lot more in New Zealand than in the subcontinent, and that’s the challenge I’m looking forward to," he said.

--IANS

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