Sara Ali Khan visits Nidhi Dutta’s family Ganpati on last day

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan marked the final day of Ganeshotsav by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha at filmmaker Nidhi Dutta’s family Ganpati celebrations.

The actor shared a series of pictures from her visit on her social media account, and gave fans a glimpse of the beautifully decorated Ganpati shrine.

In the pictures, Sara is seen posing beside an elaborately decorated idol of Lord Ganesha.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “Last din par Dutta cha Raja ke darshan ho gaye Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Sara's visit has once again reflected her participation in India's diverse cultural and festive traditions.

Born into the Pataudi family, with her father Saif Ali Khan being Muslim and mother Amrita Singh having Sikh and Hindu family roots, Sara has often spoken through her actions about embracing India's multidiverse cultural traditions.

The spirit of celebrating festivals across faiths is also visible in the Pataudi family. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been seen marking many festivals together, while their children have also been introduced to different traditions.

Recently, Kareena had shared glimpses from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, including pictures of Saif helping their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, make a clay Ganesha idol

Kareena captioned the post, “Made by my Jeh Baba. Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi!”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was released in May 2026.

She will next be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Udta Teer, an upcoming spy comedy directed by Akash A. Kaushik and scheduled to release on October 9, 2026.

For the uninitiated, Sara made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2018, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, and went on to feature in films including Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak, Sky Force and Metro... In Dino.

–IANS

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–IANS

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