Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B recalls singing with ‘Bappi Da’ on stage: ‘Memories I will carry throughout my life’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Singer Rego B, grandson of late music legend Bappi Lahiri, has opened up about his cherished childhood memories with his grandfather.

He recalled the special moments they shared on stage and the valuable lessons he learnt from him about music and life. Speaking about his fondest memories with Bappi, he shared, “Some of my fondest memories with my granddad are from accompanying him to his concerts and charitable events when I was around six or seven years old. I would often go on stage and sing alongside him, sometimes in front of audiences of twenty or thirty thousand people.”

“At that age, I may not have fully understood the scale of those moments, but I always felt the energy and joy of performing with him. Those experiences remain incredibly special to me and are memories I will carry throughout my life.”

Rego also revealed learnings he received from Bappi Da. “I learnt almost everything I know about music and life from my granddad. Musically, he taught me the importance of taleem, expression, murkiyan and clearly enunciating every word while singing. Beyond music, his greatest lesson was to remain humble, calm and grounded, no matter how much success you achieve.”

He went on to state, “He always carried confidence and positive energy into every situation, and that is something I consciously try to follow in my own life and creative journey.”

He also opened up about his new track ‘Chand’, which was released on September 21 on his 17th birthday. Talking about the song, Rego B mentioned, ”Chand is a very special song for me because it’s about that feeling of wanting to find someone who is your person. I really liked the idea of showing that through the journey and the search in the video. Releasing it on my 17th birthday makes the song even more special for me.”

Presented by Zee Music Company, the song marked a new chapter in Rego’s five-year musical journey. He first rose to fame with ‘Bachcha Party’, which he released at just 12 years old.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Rego B added, “I am currently working on a three-song EP with Zee Music Company, and Chand is the first song from the project. The next two songs will be released over the coming months, and each one is very special to me. I am grateful to Zee Music for giving me the opportunity to showcase my music and my identity as an artist on such a large platform. This feels like the beginning of a very exciting journey, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what’s coming next.”

--IANS

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