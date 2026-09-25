Samantha Ruth Prabhu performs seated cable rows in third trimester, says ‘please don’t make me get up’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu is showing that her pregnancy fitness routine is all about listening to her changing body.

The actor, who is in her third trimester and is expected to welcome her first child with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December, shared a glimpse of her latest workout session on social media on Friday.

In the video, Samantha can be seen performing a seated cable row, a strength-training exercise that primarily works the upper back and arms.

For the uninitiated, seated cable rows involve pulling a resistance handle towards the torso while maintaining a stable seated position. Samantha is seen using the cable machine while maintaining controlled movements, with her growing baby bump visible.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Equal parts ‘strong till the very end’ and ‘please don’t make me get up.’”

The post comes as Samantha continues to remain active during her pregnancy.

Earlier, she had shared glimpses of her prenatal strength-training routine and explained how her approach to fitness has changed during this phase. In one of her earlier workout posts, she performed a seated cable row and wrote, “Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better.”

Reports currently place Samantha in her third trimester, with her baby due in December 2026.

Recently, Samantha and Raj also celebrated a traditional baby shower, or Seemantham, at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The intimate ceremony included rituals from the Srividya tradition, including Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam), which Samantha explained in detail while sharing pictures from the occasion.

For the uninitiated, Samantha and Raj tied the knot in December 2025 at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

–IANS

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