World Cup cheers fade, IPL roar begins: Dhoni, Virat, Rohit ready to rule

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The emotions of India’s T20 World Cup triumph are yet to fully sink in, but the cricketing calendar waits for no one. In just five days, the spotlight will shift to the grand spectacle of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, ushering in another season of high-octane action, star power, and unmatched fanfare.

The transition from national glory to franchise frenzy is seamless, and fans are already gearing up for what promises to be a blockbuster edition.

The IPL remains the most lucrative and widely followed T20 league in the world, and its biggest strength lies in its galaxy of superstars. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah — names that resonate with millions — will once again take centre stage. Their presence alone is enough to elevate the excitement, turning every match into a spectacle.

As always, one question dominates discussions before the season begins: Will Dhoni continue? Despite the speculation surrounding his future, the former India captain continues to surprise everyone with his fitness, sharpness, and enduring impact on the game. For fans, every IPL featuring Dhoni feels like a bonus — a chance to witness a legend who refuses to fade away.

The return of Virat and Rohit adds another layer of intrigue. With both stalwarts no longer part of India’s T20I and Test setups, their IPL appearances carry even greater significance. For their fans, this league becomes the primary stage to watch their heroes in action, and the anticipation is nothing short of electric.

Gill, though he missed out on the T20 World Cup, has seen his popularity soar, establishing himself as one of the brightest young faces of Indian cricket. His elegant stroke-play and growing stature make him a key attraction this season. Meanwhile, Pant remains a compelling figure, with fans closely tracking his performances and influence on the game.

Beyond individual brilliance, the IPL offers something unique — a blend of competition, entertainment, and emotion. It gives fans the rare opportunity to see their favourite players, both legends and rising stars, share the same stage and create unforgettable moments.

As IPL 2026 approaches, the excitement is palpable. From packed stadiums to roaring crowds and edge-of-the-seat finishes, everything is set for another unforgettable chapter in cricket’s biggest T20 carnival.

When and where to watch!

The IPL 2026 season kicks off on March 28 (7:30 PM IST), with the opening match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network (TV) and live-streamed on JioHotstar (Digital).

–IANS

cs/bsk/