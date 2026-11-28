Pune, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday asserted that India's strategic and security decisions are guided solely by national interest and a long-term vision, while emphasising the need to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities to reduce dependence on foreign military equipment.

Speaking to IANS at a programme in Pune, where 20 citizens were felicitated for their outstanding contribution and service to the city, General Naravane said the country listens to various viewpoints but ultimately acts according to what it considers appropriate for its national interests.

He underlined that India has consistently favoured resolving differences through dialogue and maintained that strategic planning always takes into account regional security realities.

Referring to the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and China, General Naravane said it is not a new development and that India factors in the possibility of cooperation between the two countries while formulating its future strategies.

The former Army Chief stressed that the answer to such challenges lies in achieving greater self-reliance in defence production.

He noted that several modern military platforms, particularly aircraft used by the Indian Air Force, are still sourced from overseas.

According to the former Army Chief, India must reduce this dependence by developing and strengthening indigenous capabilities under the existing framework of self-dependence.

Highlighting the importance of preparedness, General Naravane said national security is an ongoing process that requires constant vigilance.

"We have been prepared in the past, we are prepared today, and we will remain prepared in the future," he added, while expressing confidence in the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to meet any challenge.

Addressing the situation along the India-China border, General Naravane said that the boundary between India and the Tibet region remains "undemarcated", leading to periodic incidents.

Such issues have occurred in the past and are likely to continue unless addressed through sustained engagement, he added.

He described the ongoing military Commander-level talks between the two sides as a positive development, noting that dialogue helps both countries better understand each other's concerns and work towards solutions.

Commenting on defence reforms, including the Agnipath recruitment scheme, General Naravane said every policy can be improved over time.

He noted that four years have passed since the Agnipath scheme's introduction and said the Union government is aware of the changes and refinements required.

Recent announcements, he added, reflect efforts to further strengthen and improve the initiative.

--IANS

sktr/khz