Tehran, Nov 28 (IANS) India and Iran on Saturday discussed avenues to bolster cultural engagement, especially in the context of the rich civilisational and historical heritage shared by the two nations, the Indian Embassy in Tehran said.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Iran, Vishwesh Negi, and Raed Faridzadeh, Iran's Deputy Minister of Culture and President of the Iranian Cinema Organisation, during which cooperation in cinema was identified as a focal area.

"Ambassador Vishwesh Negi met Dr Raed Faridzadeh, Deputy Minister of Culture and President of the Iranian Cinema Organisation. They discussed avenues to bolster India–Iran cultural engagements, especially in the context of the rich civilisational and historical heritage shared by the two nations. Cooperation in the field of cinema, specifically greater institutional exchanges between the respective apex cinema bodies, joint project collaborations and technical and professional training programmes were identified as the focal areas," the Embassy of India in Iran posted on X.

On November 21, Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, President of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation, on the sidelines of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, during which he highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the Persian language in India.

"Shekhawat also appreciated the cultural activities organised by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India, including film festivals and other cultural events, and emphasised India's interest in strengthening cultural relations with Iran. He also expressed interest in cooperation with Iranian cultural institutions in the field of manuscripts," the Iranian Embassy had stated.

On November 20, Imanipour visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi and met saint Gnanmunidas Swami, Head of Administration at the temple, in a gesture highlighting interfaith dialogue and centuries-old cultural ties between India and Iran.

The two countries share centuries of cultural exchanges, with Persian language, literature, art and architecture leaving a lasting imprint on India's cultural landscape.

--IANS

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