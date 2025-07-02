July 02, 2025 12:11 AM हिंदी

World Boxing Cup: Sakshi, Jaismine, Lakshya Chahar advance in Astana

Sakshi, Jaismine, Lakshya Chahar advance to the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup–Astana 2025 by winning their respective matches in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

Astana (Kazakhstan), July 1 (IANS) India’s strong start at the World Boxing Cup–Astana, Kazakhstan 2025 gained further ground with Sakshi, Lakshya Chahar, and Jaismine advancing to the quarterfinals following their preliminary victories at the Beeline Arena here on Tuesday.

In the women’s 54kg category, Sakshi put on a composed display to defeat England’s Charley Davison with a unanimous 5:0 decision in her pre-quarterfinal bout.

Jaismine followed with a confident showing of her own in the women’s 57kg division, overcoming Azerbaijan’s Aynur Mikayilova by the same margin to seal her place in the last eight. Lakshya Chahar delivered a gritty performance in the men’s 80kg category, moving past Bulgaria’s William Cholov 4:1 in a split verdict.

Meanwhile, Manish Rathore exited the competition after a closely contested bout against Rui Yamaguchi of Japan in the men’s 55kg category.

Sakshi, Lakshya, and Jaismine now join Sachin Siwach, Hitesh Gulia, Muskan, Minakshi, and Sanju in the next round, underlining India’s strong start to the tournament in Astana.

Earlier on Monday, Hitesh and Sachin Siwach led India’s strong start at the World Boxing Cup with dominant, unanimous wins in their opening preliminary bouts.

In women’s competition, Minakshi began her campaign with a clean 5:0 win over Australia’s Madeleine Bowen in the light-flyweight division, while Muskan edged England’s Kerry Davis in a closely contested 3:2 decision in the middleweight category.

India had claimed six medals at the previous World Boxing Cup leg in Brazil. With the Finals set to take place in New Delhi this November, the Astana leg plays a key role in shaping preparations. India had won one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals in the first leg of the 2025 World Boxing Cup at Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil.

Uzbekistan had topped the medal table in the first leg in Brazil with eight medals, with five gold medals. Hosts Brazil finished with nine medals but had fewer gold (three), while Kazakhstan ended third with six medals, including three gold and three bronze.

--IANS

bsk/

Sakshi, Jaismine, Lakshya Chahar advance to the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup–Astana 2025 by winning their respective matches in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

