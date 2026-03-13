IPL 2026: Zimbabwe pacer Muzarabani leaves out PSL to join KKR

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Blessing Muzarabani for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026.

"The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8," the franchise said in a release.

He is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on March 17.

His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season.

Muzarabani arrives after a strong showing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where he was the leading wicket-taker for the Zimbabwe national team, claiming 13 wickets—the fourth-highest in the tournament overall.

The tall fast bowler played a crucial role during the Sri Lanka leg of the competition, achieving match-winning performances against Australia and Sri Lanka.

The 6-foot-8 pacer previously joined Islamabad United as a replacement for Shamar Joseph in the Pakistan Super League 2026 season. However, he has now withdrawn from that tournament to take this IPL opportunity.

Muzarabani's experience in subcontinental conditions and his recent form could be valuable for the three-time IPL champions.

He was part of the title-winning squad for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season, although he did not play any matches during that campaign.

Earlier, KKR released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been from their IPL squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to do so.

The call was taken amid excessive controversy and debate surrounding the player’s participation in the cash-rich event.

The decision was made following reports of violence against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December. Additionally, critics had voiced their disapproval of Rahman's involvement in the IPL.

Rahman drew significant attention after KKR acquired him for a record Rs 9.20 crore at the December mini-auction, making him the highest-paid Bangladeshi cricketer in IPL history. He was purchased from a starting bid of Rs 2 crore amid a fierce bidding war between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

The 30-year-old player has claimed 65 wickets over 60 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 8.13 since his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. He has represented several franchises: Mumbai Indians in 2018, Rajasthan Royals in 2021, Delhi Capitals during 2022-23, and Chennai Super Kings in 2024.

He represented DC in IPL 2025 after being named as Jake Fraser-McGurk’s injury replacement.

--IANS

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