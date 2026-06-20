June 20, 2026 10:59 PM हिंदी

World Boxing Cup: Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi, and Deepak storm into finals, India assured of six medals

Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi, and Deepak storm into finals, India assured of six medals in the World Boxing Cup (Stage 2) in Guiyang, China, on Saturday. Photo credit: BFI

Guiyang (China), June 20 (IANS) India produced a commanding display in the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup (Stage 2) on Saturday, with four pugilists advancing to the finals and two others securing bronze medals to take the country's assured medal tally to six.

Leading the charge was Jyoti in the women’s 48kg category, who edged past Mexico’s Fatima Herrera 3-2 in a closely contested bout. The victory was particularly noteworthy as Herrera had claimed a historic silver medal at the World Boxing Cup in Brazil earlier this year after moving to the 48kg division.

India’s challenge gathered further momentum when Minakshi (51kg) delivered a dominant performance against Spain’s Laura Fuertes Fernandez. The former world No. 1 in the 48kg division, now competing in a higher weight class, outclassed her opponent with a unanimous 5-0 verdict to book her place in the title clash.

Prachi (57kg) continued her impressive run in the tournament, defeating France’s Amina Zidani 4-1 to progress to the final. Prachi has been among India’s standout performers in Guiyang, having already knocked out a Paris Olympics bronze medallist in the quarter-finals.

In the men’s competition, Deepak (70kg) sealed India’s fourth berth in the finals with a clinical 5-0 victory over France’s Makan Traore. Deepak controlled the contest from the outset and will now have a chance to fight for gold on Sunday.

India also collected two bronze medals through Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg), whose campaigns ended in the semi-finals. Jugnoo suffered a 0-5 defeat against France’s Junior Tadah, while Nikhil went down by an identical margin to the USA’s Lorenzo Patricio.

The finals, scheduled for June 21, will see Jyoti take on Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fozilova in the 48kg category, while Minakshi will face home favourite Wu Yu of China in the 51kg final. Prachi is set to meet Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova in the 57kg gold medal bout, while Deepak will square off against Kazakhstan’s Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the men’s 70kg final.

With four boxers in contention for gold, India will look to finish the World Boxing Cup on a high and add more medals to an already impressive campaign.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

No right to comment on internal affairs: India responds to Pak President's remark on religious sites demolition (File Image)

No right to comment on internal affairs: India responds to Pak President's remark on religious sites demolition

NTA rolls out multi-layered security measures for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

NTA rolls out multi-layered security measures for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

Shubhang Hegde's all-round show helps Bengaluru Blasters overcome Gulbarga Mystics by six wickets in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Mysuru on Saturday.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shubhang Hegde's all-round show helps Bengaluru Blasters overcome Gulbarga Mystics by six wickets

It feels like a full-circle moment, says Alex Freeman on his memorable breakthrough, helping his side secure a 2-0 victory over Australia and seal top spot in Group D in Seattle on Friday night. Photo credit: FIFA. Com

2026 FIFA World Cup: It feels like a full-circle moment, says Alex Freeman on his memorable breakthrough

Mumbai Dreamers continue undefeated run in Season 2 in the Rugby Premier League Season 2 at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Rugby Premier League: Mumbai Dreamers continue undefeated run in Season 2

We ticked a lot of boxes, says captain Shubman Gill after India complete 3-0 sweep of Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: We ticked a lot of boxes, says Gill after India complete 3-0 sweep of Afghanistan

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': HM Amit Shah on development of temple corridors in Assam & Maharashtra

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': HM Amit Shah on development of temple corridors in Assam & Maharashtra

Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi, and Deepak storm into finals, India assured of six medals in the World Boxing Cup (Stage 2) in Guiyang, China, on Saturday. Photo credit: BFI

World Boxing Cup: Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi, and Deepak storm into finals, India assured of six medals

I just wanted to keep going and play till the end, says Jaiswal after hitting an unbeaten ton to help India win the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: I just wanted to keep going and play till the end, says Jaiswal after hitting an unbeaten ton

PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at inaugural Indian Athletics Awards in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: AFI

PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at inaugural Indian Athletics Awards