Working hard to further Uttarakhand’s progress: PM Modi extends birthday greetings to CM Dhami

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, praising his efforts to accelerate the state’s development across various sectors and his commitment to empowering the poor.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Birthday greetings to Uttarakhand CM, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji. He is working hard to further Uttarakhand’s progress across diverse sectors. Equally noteworthy is his commitment towards empowering the poor. May he lead a long and healthy life."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings to CM Dhami.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji. Prayers from Baba Kedarnath that you attain a glorious life, excellent health, and long life," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wished CM Dhami on his birthday and prayed for his continued good health and energy.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji. May you always remain healthy, joyful, and energetic by the grace of Baba Kedarnath, and may your contributions to the nation's welfare continue to grow ceaselessly - this is my heartfelt prayer," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also conveyed her birthday wishes to CM Dhami, highlighting his commitment to public service, development and cultural heritage.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji. With the spirit of Nation First, unwavering devotion to Sanatan culture, and a commitment to public service, your leadership is making Uttarakhand a powerful example of the harmony between development and heritage. Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Devbhoomi is steadily advancing toward new heights," CM Gupta said.

"I pray to Baba Kedarnath for your good health, long life, and unwavering energy for the service of the nation," she said.

CM Dhami, who was born on September 16, 1975, is a BJP leader and has served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand since July 4, 2021.

He has represented the Champawat Assembly constituency in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly since 2022. Before that, he represented the Khatima constituency from 2012 to 2022.

CM Dhami lost the Khatima seat in the 2022 Assembly elections but was retained as Chief Minister by the BJP leadership. He subsequently entered the Uttarakhand Assembly after winning the Champawat by-election.

He became the first Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to serve a second consecutive term.

--IANS

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