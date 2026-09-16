Big B remembers Motilal, Geeta Bali, Savitri: They performed, not exactly acted

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reflected on the rare art of effortless performance, remembering legendary actors Motilal, Geeta Bali and Savitri as performers who, in his words, “performed, not exactly acted in the true sense”.

The icon took to his blog where he said their natural talent made them equally loved and admired.

He started the blog with: “ A little contemplation is never undue .. many thoughts run through ....work related .. and many other forms .. but substantial and effective … when you bring a semblance of the casual in the temperament…(sic).”

“The proclamation that often happens in an outreach for a proposed presence to enhance a moment .. the proclamation never works according to me .. casually conveyance is the call of the hour… for there is reason… do we ever proclaim in our dailies each day or there is a sense of the casual .. would say: casualness be the corner stone of all stones(sic)..”

Later in the blog, Amitabh delved into the idea of natural performance, recalling Motilal, Geeta Bali and Savitri as actors whose work never seemed forced.

“Actors with the natural talent of non performance, when performing are the ones that be loved admired with proven followings… Motilal ji , Geeta Bali , Savitri .. are some that come to mind instantly , though there are several others that are brilliant .. they performed , not exactly acted in the true sense .. loved and admired equally... nothing shall come of nothing .... and with equal sense of the 'retirement' .. to bed (sic).”

Talking about work, Big B is currently see in “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” which is the official Hindi version of the original British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise: contestants are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

Big B, who was last seen Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel, will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”. The upcoming film will also star Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

Amitabh is currently busy with filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, legendary actor Motilal Rajvansh was known for his work in Devdas and Parakh. He also directed the film Chhoti Chhoti Baten in 1965, but died before its release.

Savitri is as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, she was popularly known by the epithets Mahanati in Telugu and Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil. Savitri was among the highest-paid in South Indian cinema during the 1950s and 1960s and is often considered the "Queen of Telugu cinema”

Geeta Bali is regarded among the finest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She acted in over 75 films in a career spanning over two decades.

Bali started her career as a child artist with The Cobbler in 1942 and had her first success with Sohag Raat in 1948. She married actor Shammi Kapoor in 1955, with whom she has two children including actor Aditya Raj Kapoor.

--IANS

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