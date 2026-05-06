Workers can do more with AI than organisations' support: Report

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Organisations are failing to keep pace with workers using artificial intelligence to expand the scope of their work, creating a widening gap between AI-enabled capabilities and organisational structures, a report has said.

The report from US tech giant Microsoft noted that its 2026 Work Trend Index found that 58 per cent of users said they are producing work with AI that they could not have a year ago, and it rose to 80 per cent of respondents among Frontier Professionals.

It further stated that 49 per cent of conversations in Microsoft 365 Copilot involve cognitive work, analysing information, solving problems, evaluating and creative thinking.

The report said that AI is lifting individual potential, but that institutional factors determine whether that potential can be translated into impact.

The report further highlighted that human agency is the new competitive advantage, with quality control of AI output (50 per cent) and critical thinking (46 per cent) topping the list of capabilities workers see as most important.

"People thought AI was going to take away our critical thinking skills. But as AI takes on more execution, new research shows workers are gaining more control over decision-making, creativity, and outcomes. But most organisations aren’t built to take advantage of it," the report noted.

The tech company warned of a 'transformation paradox' in which 65 per cent of AI users feared falling behind if they do not adopt AI quickly, while 45 per cent said it feels safer to stick to current goals than to redesign work.

Moreover, factors such as culture, manager support and talent practices accounted for around 67 per cent of AI impact, more than double the influence of individual factors such as mindset and behaviour.

"The defining question is not whether individuals have the skills, but whether the organisation has built the culture, management practices, and talent systems that incentivise and support new ways of working," it added.

—IANS

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