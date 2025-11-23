November 23, 2025 5:30 AM हिंदी

'Worker-centric, progressive': 14 national unions back new labour codes

'Worker-centric, Progressive': 14 national unions back new labour codes

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Confederation of Central Trade Unions (CONCENT), a joint platform of 14 national labour organisations, has extended strong support to the Union Government’s newly notified Labour Codes, calling them a “historic and progressive transformation” beneficial to nearly 40 crore unorganised workers.

In a detailed joint statement, CONCENT said the four Labour Codes replace “fragmented, outdated colonial-era laws” with a unified, transparent and worker-centric framework aligned with the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The unions praised the “universalisation of social security” as a landmark achievement, noting that unorganised labourers, gig and platform workers, migrant workers and those in informal sectors will now receive statutory social protection, including “ESIC-type healthcare, pension-linked benefits, disability assistance and maternity protection.”

They also highlighted reforms such as mandatory written appointment letters, legally enforceable minimum wages, expansion of digital wage systems and stronger safety standards, including annual health check-ups and workplace safety committees.

The unions claimed these measures enhance worker dignity, reduce exploitation and promote industrial harmony. Appealing for public awareness, CONCENT urged all constituents to “tell the reality to the working class” and organise meetings, marches and conventions in support of the Labour Codes.

Leaders from BMS, NFITU, TUCC, HMKP, INTUC, NLO, FFR, AIBEU, ESCI, HMKU, KLU, NFFW, BRMGSU and FSUI signed the statement.

The establishment of the new Labour Codes marks a transformative step in India’s labour landscape -- one that balances the welfare of workers with the efficiency of enterprises, the government data showed on Friday.

The four Labour Codes include the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

The historic reform streamlines compliance, modernises outdated provisions, and creates a simplified, efficient framework that promotes ease of doing business while safeguarding workers’ rights and welfare.

The empowerment of labour forms the cornerstone of an empowered, prosperous, and Aatmanirbhar India.

--IANS

sas/uk

LATEST NEWS

Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Nawaz help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the T20I Tri-series 2025 in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Photo credit: www.pcb.com.pk

T20I Tri-series: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohd Nawaz help Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Gujarat CM urges 4,473 new recruits to drive 'nation-first' governance

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urges 4,473 new recruits to drive 'nation-first' governance

Gujarat CM inaugurates grand Tana Riri Festival in Vadnagar, calls for preserving artistic heritage

Gujarat CM inaugurates grand Tana Riri Festival in Vadnagar, calls for preserving artistic heritage

G20 Johannesburg Summit: PM Modi pitches global cooperation, disaster resilience and clean energy at Session 2

G20 Johannesburg Summit: PM Modi pitches global cooperation, disaster resilience and clean energy at Session 2

Ronit Bose Roy quits social media, says 'he will be back when he feels ready'

Ronit Bose Roy quits social media, says 'he will be back when he feels ready'

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani

Gujarat govt to procure paddy, millet, maize directly from farmers at MSP

In J&K’s Udhampur, farmers reap good dividends from mushroom cultivation

In J&K’s Udhampur, farmers reap good dividends from mushroom cultivation

Palak Muchhal offers a glimpse into brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding celebrations

Palak Muchhal offers a glimpse into brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding celebrations

BB 19: Salman Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for gossiping over Malti Chahar’s sexual preference

BB 19: Salman Khan reprimands Kunickaa Sadanand for gossiping over Malti Chahar’s sexual preference

Bangladesh's Yunus govt instructs EC to hold referendum along with Feb elections (File image)

Bangladesh's Yunus govt instructs EC to hold referendum along with Feb elections