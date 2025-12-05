After ‘skipping’ key national events, can Rahul Gandhi question exclusion during Putin visit?

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) A debate has resurfaced after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge raised objections to not being invited to the President’s banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also questioned why the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) was not included in certain key interactions.

Analysts note that LoP Rahul Gandhi’s past absences from several major national and ceremonial events have fuelled questions about the party’s moral standing in raising such objections. They suggest that the LoP’s record of non-participation in constitutional occasions counters claims about ‘protocol breaches’.

The controversy has also prompted a broader discussion about the expectations and conventions associated with the office of the LoP. Critics argue that raising concerns about protocol carries more weight when a leader’s conduct aligns with the dignity and responsibilities of the position.

Over the years, several instances have been highlighted by political observers. Rahul Gandhi did not attend the Republic Day celebrations or the Independence Day ceremony on certain occasions, events where leaders across the political spectrum traditionally participate as symbols of national unity.

Similarly, during the inauguration of Kartavya Bhawan on Kartavya Path—a public institution built with public funds—Rahul Gandhi was not present, while most other national leaders attended. At the time, the usual debate about invitations or protocol was notably absent.

Questions have also been raised about courtesy norms. When President Ram Nath Kovind assumed office, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not pay a courtesy visit, which is generally considered a mark of respect for the constitutional office. On other occasions, such as Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan’s swearing-in, Congress leaders across the party attended, but Rahul Gandhi did not.

His absence was also noted during important judicial ceremonies, including the oath-taking of Sanjiv Khanna as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Surya Kant as the 53rd CJI—events that traditionally see the presence of leaders from government and opposition alike. Observers note that the LoP’s absence at such moments conveys a certain message, whether deliberate or not.

Similarly, when former President Pranab Mukherjee received the Bharat Ratna, or when Heeralal Samariya became India’s first Dalit Chief Information Commissioner, several parties marked the moment, while Rahul Gandhi did not attend these events.

Taken together, these instances have triggered a wider debate. According to analysts, regular attendance at major national and constitutional events is a core expectation from the LoP. Yet, they observe that Rahul Gandhi has been absent on multiple such occasions.

--IANS

brt/uk