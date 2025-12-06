December 06, 2025 1:05 AM हिंदी

“Jaan Hi Lele!” - Ranveer Singh gushes as Deepika Padukone steps out for 'Date Night at the Movies' for Dhurandhar

“Jaan Hi Lele!” - Ranveer Singh gushes as Deepika Padukone steps out for 'Date Night at the Movies' for Dhurandhar

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone seems to be excited and thrilled as star husband Ranveer Singh gears up for his big release, Dhurandhar, today on the 5th of December.

Deepika shared a carousel post featuring herself looking all things sassy and classy. The actress in the pictures is seen sporting a chic and fitted black button-down jacket paired with high-waisted wide-leg dark denims.

Her husband, Ranveer Singh who couldnt handle his wife's hotness, took to the comments section of Deepika's social media post, and wrote, "Jaan Hi Lele," with a knife emoticon

Deepika's cascading wavy hair and subtle makeup in the pictures elevate the look with effortless glamour. Completing the outfit are pointed black heels that add height and sharpness to her silhouette.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, with Dhurandhar the actor returns to the big screen after a hiatus of two long years. Earlier this evening, Deepika had taken to her social media account to root for her husband for Dhurandhar. As per the caption, it looks like she caught one of the first day's shows of "Dhurandhar".

Deepika wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you, Ranveer Singh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | @officialjiostudios (sic)".

Earlier today, actress Yami Gautam also penned an emotional note for her director husband Aditya Dhar and the entire 'Dhurandhar' team. For the uninitiated, Dhurandhar has been directed by Aditya Dhar.

Yami had uploaded a photo with her husband and penned, “And it’s DHURANDHAR DAY today!!!! Some of the hardest working & most gem-like people that I know & am proud to call them my family!!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication, intent, passion, sweat, blood, and tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya!!! (sic)

“Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together!!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across the globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience. Jai Hind,” she further wrote.

Dhurandhar, along with Ranveer Singh, also stars Akshay Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in significant roles.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

President Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup Draw (Photo: @PoliticoForYou/X)

President Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup draw

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

India-Russia friendship will grow even stronger in the years ahead, says Prez Murmu as she hosts Putin

India-Russia friendship will grow even stronger in the years ahead, says Prez Murmu as she hosts Putin

Trump strategy cites India as key Indo-Pacific partner (Photo: IANS)

Trump strategy cites India as key Indo-Pacific partner

India, Russia sign health cooperation agreement to boost research and medical education (Photo: @JPNadda/X)

India, Russia sign health cooperation agreement to boost research and medical education

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

India beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a thrilling QF; sets up semis with seven-time champions Germany in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

India beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a thrilling QF; sets up semis with seven-time champions Germany

Nagaland : 'Hornbill Festival' Day 5 showcases rich traditions of 18 Naga communities

Nagaland : 'Hornbill Festival' Day 5 showcases rich traditions of 18 Naga communities

Usha Kabra & Gopinath Manna win Phoenix Mixed Pairs title in the 67th Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town in Kolkata. Photo credit: Bridge Association of India

Winter National Bridge C'ship: Usha Kabra & Gopinath Manna win Phoenix Mixed Pairs title

Revision plea seeks action against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship

Revision plea seeks action against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship