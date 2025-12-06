December 06, 2025 1:06 AM हिंदी

Rights body slams Pakistan over extrajudicial killing of youth in Balochistan

Rights body slams Pakistan over extrajudicial killing of youth in Balochistan

Quetta, Dec 5 (IANS) Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Friday condemned the extrajudicial killing of another youth by Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

The latest act of brutality comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture across the province.

According to the BYC, the bullet-riddled body of Abdul Wahab was discovered in the Pull Abad area of Panjgur district in the province on December 4, nearly a month after his enforced disappearance by Pakistan-backed death squads.

Citing local sources, the rights body stated that 33-year-old Wahab belonged to a poor family and worked as a driver to support his household.

“The continuation of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances reflects the expanding pattern of the ‘kill and dump’ policy and escalating state violence carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies and their sponsored militia groups,” the BYC stated.

On Thursday, condemning the “illegal arrest” of Balach Khan Bali, a lecturer at the University of Turbat in Balochistan, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) called it an attempt to imprison Baloch academia, literature and digitalisation.

Calling for Balach Bali’s unconditional, immediate and safe release without a delay, the BWF said, "Balochistan has become a battlefield where indigenous masses are harassed and questioned about their societal affiliation after every second walk."

"Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial murders, harassment and threats have become common practices used by the security forces to suppress not only the indigenous voices but also academics, literati, journalists, students, lawyers and people from every other walk of life," it added.

The BWF stated that Balochistan has already been suffering from limited resources despite its territorial significance. However, it said, instead of providing the indigenous people with enough resources in education, Pakistan’s notorious institutions are working to eliminate the limited resources and suppress those who strive to make a change with the available tools.

"Balach Bali’s disappearance is the continuation of the same series of practices enjoyed by the state institutions. We discourage the state and its institutions from taking away such national assets who have been academically and linguistically putting their utmost best to promote the indigenous language and digitalise it," the BWF stated.

"The classroom is only a learning room when the teachers and students are safe and secure... We ask for Bali’s unconditional, immediate and safe release without a delay," it added.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

President Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup Draw (Photo: @PoliticoForYou/X)

President Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup draw

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

Russian President Putin departs Delhi after two-day State Visit; thanks India for 'warm welcome'

India-Russia friendship will grow even stronger in the years ahead, says Prez Murmu as she hosts Putin

India-Russia friendship will grow even stronger in the years ahead, says Prez Murmu as she hosts Putin

Trump strategy cites India as key Indo-Pacific partner (Photo: IANS)

Trump strategy cites India as key Indo-Pacific partner

India, Russia sign health cooperation agreement to boost research and medical education (Photo: @JPNadda/X)

India, Russia sign health cooperation agreement to boost research and medical education

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

Matua community citizenship issue: PM Modi to kick off BJP's campaign to counter Trinamool on Dec 20

India beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a thrilling QF; sets up semis with seven-time champions Germany in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

India beat Belgium 2-2 (4-3 SO) in a thrilling QF; sets up semis with seven-time champions Germany

Nagaland : 'Hornbill Festival' Day 5 showcases rich traditions of 18 Naga communities

Nagaland : 'Hornbill Festival' Day 5 showcases rich traditions of 18 Naga communities

Usha Kabra & Gopinath Manna win Phoenix Mixed Pairs title in the 67th Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town in Kolkata. Photo credit: Bridge Association of India

Winter National Bridge C'ship: Usha Kabra & Gopinath Manna win Phoenix Mixed Pairs title

Revision plea seeks action against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship

Revision plea seeks action against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list before acquiring Indian citizenship