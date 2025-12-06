Asian Youth Para Games: Dubai 2025 to host biggest-ever event with 1,500 athletes from 35 nations

Dubai, Dec 5 (IANS) Dubai is set to make a landmark return as the host of the Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) for the second time, welcoming 1,500 young Para athletes from 35 nations, the largest participation in the event’s history, to compete in 11 sports.

Having successfully hosted the Games in 2017, the 2025 edition will feature competitions in 11 sports across eight world-class venues from December 10-13, further cementing Dubai’s status as a global hub for Para sport excellence.

The Organising Committee has confirmed December 10 as the date for the Opening Ceremony at the Dubai Club for People of Determination Stadium. All preparations are now complete to deliver an exceptional continental event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

Participants will compete in para athletics, para swimming, boccia, para powerlifting, para table tennis, para archery, goalball, para badminton, wheelchair basketball, para taekwondo, and para armwrestling, which will be making its debut in the Asian Youth Para Games.

Among the nations, Iran, the table toppers at the last edition in Bahrain 2021 with 51 gold, will field the largest delegation with 195 athletes, demonstrating their deep commitment to youth development and Para sport excellence.

Uzbekistan (124), Thailand (122), and India (122) follow, bringing in the second and third largest teams to the competitions, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) informed in a release on Friday.

The hosts, the UAE, will have 55 athletes proving how Para-sport has developed in the nation and the commitment of organisations like the Asian Paralympic Committee and Dubai Club for People of Determination to promote inclusion in the region.

This announcement was made during a press conference on Thursday at the Dubai Sports Council, where more than 40 sponsors and partners were officially unveiled. The press conference was attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee; Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee; and representatives from partner entities.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, praised the efforts of the Organising Committee and the event’s sponsors. “We are delighted that Dubai’s hosting of this major sporting event coincides with our national celebrations of the 54th UAE National Day - a day that embodies the unity between our leadership and our people, and celebrates a journey marked by excellence and achievement in every field.

“The UAE’s hosting of this international sporting event for the second time - following the resounding success of the first edition in 2017 - reaffirms the nation’s exceptional organisational capabilities, the world’s confidence in us, and the competence of our citizens, which continues to shine through in every sporting and non-sporting event we host.”

