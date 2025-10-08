October 08, 2025 11:01 PM हिंदी

Women's World Cup: Mooney’s ton, fine bowling help Australia win 17th match against Pakistan

Beth Mooney’s ton, fine all-round bowling help Australia win 17th match against Pakistan in Women's World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Colombo, Oct 8 (IANS) Beth Mooney’s brilliant century and a ruthless display by Australia’s pace attack helped the defending champions crush Pakistan by 107 runs in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Wednesday.

The emphatic win not only extended Australia’s unbeaten record to 17-0 but also lifted them to the top of the points table with two wins and one no result from three matches.

After being reduced to 76/7, Mooney produced one of the finest rescue acts in Women’s World Cup history, scoring a composed 109 off 114 balls to anchor Australia’s recovery. She found an inspired ally in Alana King, whose unbeaten 51 off 49 balls guided Australia to 221/9, a total that looked improbable when Pakistan’s spinners had the upper hand.

The Mooney-King pair added 106 runs for the ninth wicket, setting a new record for the highest ninth-wicket partnership in Women’s ODIs. King’s innings was also the highest individual score by a batter at number 10 or below in Women’s ODIs.

Mooney’s knock, her first century in a World Cup match, ensured Australia posted their third-lowest innings total in a Women’s ODI World Cup, featuring a centurion — 221/9 (after 211/3 vs New Zealand, 1988 and 215/4 vs India, 2005).

Pakistan’s bowlers had earlier dominated through their spin trio, with Nashra Sandhu (3/37), Rameen Shamim (2/29), and Sadia Iqbal (1/32) exploiting the conditions superbly. But the missed chances to close out the innings cost them dearly.

Chasing 222, Pakistan’s top order crumbled under the new-ball pressure applied by Kim Garth (3-14) and Megan Schutt (2-25). The pair reduced Pakistan to 6/42 inside the powerplay, effectively sealing the contest.

Only Sidra Ameen (35) offered any resistance, while Rameen Shamim’s 15 was the only other double-digit score. The middle and lower order were mopped up by Annabel Sutherland (2/15), Ashleigh Gardner (1-17), Georgia Wareham (1-15), and Alana King (1-19) as Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 36.3 overs.

For Pakistan, the late partnership between Shamim and Sandhu delayed the inevitable, but Australia’s depth and discipline proved too strong once again.

Brief scores:

Australia 221/9 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 109, Alana King 51; Nashra Sandhu 3-37, Rameen Shamim 2-29) beat Pakistan 114 all out in 36.3 overs (Sidra Ameen 35, Rameen Shamim 15; Kim Garth 3-14, Annabel Sutherland 2-15) by 107 runs.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

