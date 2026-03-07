T20 WC: 5 wins, two defeats and a tie -- New Zealand's road to final

Ahmedabad, March 7 (IANS) New Zealand are one step away from completing an impressive redemption story at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

After being eliminated in the group stage of the 2024 tournament, the Black Caps have bounced back with five wins and two losses to reach the final. They will face the Indian team, the same opponent that beat them in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

New Zealand started their campaign with a tense but steady chase against Afghanistan. Tim Seifert played a key role, scoring 65 off 42 after an early collapse left the team at 14/2. Glenn Phillips contributed 42 off 25, helping create a crucial 74-run partnership.

Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner then finished the chase with ease. The Black Caps followed this with one of the tournament’s strongest performances, defeating the United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets in Chennai. Seifert (89 off 42) and Finn Allen (84 off 50) formed a stunning unbeaten 175-run opening partnership, which is the second-highest in T20 World Cup history.

Their first loss came against the unbeaten South Africa in Ahmedabad, despite decent contributions from Mark Chapman and Mitchell. However, New Zealand quickly bounced back, successfully chasing down 173 runs against Canada due to a powerful unbeaten 146-run collaboration between Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) and Phillips (76 off 36).

After moving to the Super 8 stage, their match with Pakistan was washed out. Still, they responded strongly with a tough win over Sri Lanka in Colombo, recovering from 84/6 thanks to Santner (47 off 26) and Cole McConchie’s efforts. Ravindra starred with four wickets in a bowling display dominated by spin. A narrow defeat to England, which at one point left them at 2/2, put their qualification in jeopardy, but New Zealand advanced to the semi-finals based on a better net run rate than Pakistan.

In the semi-final, the Black Caps delivered their most complete performance, overpowering South Africa both with bat and ball. McConchie made two early breakthroughs by dismissing Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton. Ravindra also took key wickets, including Aiden Markram and David Miller, keeping the Proteas to 170, despite a strong counter-attack from Marco Jansen, who scored 55. Allen and Seifert began the chase with an exciting 117-run opening partnership, highlighted by Allen scoring the fastest century in Men’s T20 World Cup history off just 33 balls, surpassing Chris Gayle’s previous record.

New Zealand : Road to Final

Beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets in Chennai on Feb 8

Beat UAE by 10 wickets in Chennai on Feb 10

Lost to South Africa by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad on Feb 14

Beat Canada by 8 wickets in Chennai on Feb 17

Abandoned against Pakistan in Colombo on Feb 21

Beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Colombo on Feb 25

Lost to England by 4 wickets in Colombo on Feb 27

Beat South Africa by 9 wickets in Ahmedabad on March 4 (Semi-Final)

--IANS

hs/