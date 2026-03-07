Ahan Shetty enjoys an all boys’ vacation with friends in Thailand

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty seems to having a ball of a time at it all boys’ trip to Thailand.

The actor along with his friends appears to be enjoying a memorable vacation as he shared glimpses from his fancy trip with friends.

The actor took to his social media account and posted a carousel of pictures capturing moments from the fun-filled getaway.

Sharing the images, Ahan wrote “Best summer with the best people,” adding a coconut tree and Thailand flag emoticon.

The pictures show Ahan having a great time with his friends during the tropical holiday. In one picture the actor is seen posing with his friend against a stunning night time cityscape.

In another picture, Ahan along with his group are seen visiting what appears to be an elephant sanctuary where the actor is seen gently patting an elephant.

In another photo, Ahan and his friends a scene posing inside the gym reflecting on the fat that fitness comes first even on a vacation.

In other pictures on shared seen it views from The luxury stay that included up picture squee infinity pool, a gazebo set up and other relaxing views.

In one picture, Ahan can be seen travelling with his friends in the business class section of a flight. He gave a glimpse of the inflight set-up on his social media account.

On the professional front, Ahan was last seen in the Sunny Deol starrer Border 2. He made his Bollywood debut the movie Tadap.

Ahan Shetty who received a good amount of positive reviews for his work in ‘Border 2’, had spoken about the last scene from the film, which he didn’t get to shoot with his father, Suniel Shetty.

The actor spoke to IANS after the release of the film, and shared that he was ready for the comparisons with his father given the latter’s iconic performance in ‘Border’.

Ahan told IANS, “That last scene that was there, unfortunately, we weren't able to shoot that together. But yeah, if I think about him being a part of ‘Border’ and then me being a part of ‘Border 2’, I knew there were always going to be comparisons.”

“And then I also had that very special scene that I had to do that he had done in the first film. That made me very, very nervous. I'm not going to lie. I knew those comparisons were going to come. I knew that pressure was going to be there”.

–IANS

rd/