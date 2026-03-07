March 07, 2026 12:24 PM हिंदी

Ridhi Dogra says authenticity is her ‘only strategy’ in ‘The 50’

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Ridhi Dogra has opened up about her approach to the game in the reality show ‘The 50’, saying that staying authentic is the only strategy she believes in while navigating a house full of players.

Ridhi took to Instagram to share her thoughts about being part of the show, hinting at the intense dynamics inside the house. The actress said that instead of playing by a set formula, she is relying purely on her instincts.

She shared a string of images from the show and captioned the post: “In a house full of players, being authentic is my only strategy. No scripts. Just instincts. #keepingitsimple #the50.”

Talking about the actress, before Ridhi entered the television industry, she was a dancer in the Shiamak Dawar Dance Institute. Her first job in the industry was as a co-producer for a channel.

The actress has also hosted many televised events and travel based shows. In 2013, she participated in Nach Baliye 6. She also played Savitri in Savitri, Aditi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Nisha in Woh Apna Sa. She was seen as a lead in The Married Woman, which helped her gain major stardom.

The Married Woman also stars Monica Dogra, Suhaas Ahuja, and Imaad Shah.

Directed by Sahir Raza, it is based on Manju Kapur's book, A Married Woman.

She is currently seen in The 50. Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India’s large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

Before The 50, Ridhi was seen in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs starring Nimrat Kaur and Amol Parashar.

