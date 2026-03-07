Indian students develop award winning AI platform that simplifies industrial PLC programming

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) A team of Indian students, which developed an artificial intelligence–based platform that simplifies industrial programmable Logic Controller (PLC) programming, has won the Gold Cup at the Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

Team Nexus AI developed a system that allows users to describe machine control logic in natural language, which is then automatically converted into Structured Text code — a modern alternative to conventional ladder logic programming.

Over months of development, the students built a robust AI platform capable of generating executable control programs for Mitsubishi Electric IQ-F (FX5U) PLCs.

The innovation was validated through a fully operational Automated Dip Dyeing Machine, powered entirely by AI-generated control code produced by the Nexus AI platform and executed using Mitsubishi Electric industrial automation hardware including PLCs, HMIs, servo motors and FA components.

At the final round held at the MIT Pune campus, the system underwent intensive evaluation by an eight-member jury comprising automation programmers, ladder-logic specialists and Mitsubishi Electric R&D engineers. The jury examined the platform’s architecture, logic integrity, safety framework and scalability, according to a statement.

Senior leadership including Atsushi Takase, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India, interacted extensively with the team, expressing interest in potential future collaboration.

Team Nexus AI from Sona College of Technology in Tamil Nadu will now represent Mitsubishi Electric India at the Global Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (MECA) Competition, scheduled for September 2026.

Team Nexus AI was selected from nearly 300 national entries in the Mitsubishi Electric competition and underwent multiple stages of technical evaluation supported by Mitsubishi Electric mentors and trainers. It was declared Gold Cup Winner, receiving a Rs 1,00,000 cash prize, following nearly 150 days of intensive development alongside their studies.

“The research orientation of our faculty is fuelling innovation built on strong fundamentals. This is the third national industry competition won by Sona student teams in recent months — after Capgemini and Google Gemini — reflecting the focused mentoring ecosystem at the institution,” said Chocko Valliappa, Vice Chairman, Sona College of Technology.

—IANS

na/