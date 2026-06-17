June 17, 2026 4:19 AM हिंदी

Women’s T20 World Cup: England survive Ireland test to maintain winning start

Sophie Ecclestone (File photo)

Southampton, June 17 (IANS) Hosts England were made to work hard for their second successive win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they defeated Ireland by four wickets in a Group 2 encounter, here on Wednesday.

After producing a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Ireland to 118/9 in their allotted 20 overs, England chased down the target with 15 balls to spare despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

Ireland struggled to build partnerships after being put under pressure by England’s attack. Regular breakthroughs prevented them from gaining momentum, with the innings never really taking off. Sophie Ecclestone led the bowling effort with a three-wicket haul, while England’s seamers and spinners combined effectively to keep the scoring rate in check.

A late contribution from the lower middle order helped Ireland push past the 100-run mark and finish on 118/9, giving their bowlers something to defend.

England’s chase, however, was far from straightforward. Ireland struck early to leave the hosts under pressure and ensure the contest remained alive for most of the evening. The home side lost wickets at crucial moments and were unable to dominate proceedings against a disciplined Irish bowling attack.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt anchored the innings with a valuable knock of 48, providing stability after the early setbacks. Her innings ensured England remained on course despite Ireland’s persistent challenge.

With the required rate under control, England’s middle order kept the scoreboard moving before guiding the team home in the closing stages. Although Ireland continued to chip away with wickets, the target proved just within England’s reach as the hosts crossed the line with four wickets in hand.

The victory strengthens England’s position in Group 2 and keeps their unbeaten run intact, while Ireland can take encouragement from a competitive performance against one of the tournament favourites despite ending on the losing side.

Brief Scores:

Ireland Women: 118/9 in 20 overs

(Louise Little 26; Sophie Ecclestone 3 wickets)

England Women: 119/6 in 17.3 overs

(Nat Sciver-Brunt 48)

Result: England Women won by 4 wickets.

--IANS

cs/

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