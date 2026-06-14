Women's T20 WC: 'We got what we targeted in the first innings,' says Sultana after Bangladesh win

Birmingham, June 14 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana credited her bowlers for laying the foundation of her team's six-wicket victory over the Netherlands in their opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Bangladesh restricted the Netherlands to 139/8 after electing to field first before chasing down the target in 19.1 overs. Opener Juairiya Ferdous starred with a fluent half-century, while Sharmin Akhter and Shorna Akter guided the side home after a brief middle-order wobble.

Reflecting on the win, Nigar praised the bowling unit for executing their plans perfectly and keeping the Dutch batters under control throughout the innings.

"I think we started really well with the bowling, I guess. Marufa delivered what we expect from her, and alongside all the spinners and the bowlers, we've been bowling really well," Nigar said after the match.

Marufa Akter played a key role with the ball, striking important blows during the Netherlands innings, while the spinners ensured the batting side never managed to accelerate consistently despite a half-century from Dutch captain Babette de Leede.

The Bangladesh skipper felt her team achieved exactly what they had aimed for in the first innings.

"So what we have targeted about the first innings, we have got it," she said.

Nigar also reserved special praise for opener Juairiya Ferdous, whose aggressive approach helped Bangladesh take control of the chase. Ferdous scored a match-winning 50 off just 33 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes before being dismissed shortly after reaching her milestone.

"The way actually Juairiya played in the middle, she was enjoying herself, and Dilara was helping her a lot," Nigar said.

Although Bangladesh lost a few wickets in quick succession after a dominant start, Sharmin Akhter and Shorna Akter remained composed to steer the team across the finish line with an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership.

"Big drama was there, but still I think Sharmin held her nerve and Shorna was there. They finished the game, so we are happy," Nigar added.

The victory gives Bangladesh a positive start to their Women's T20 World Cup campaign as they look to build momentum in the group stage.

--IANS

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