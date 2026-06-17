Women’s T20 WC: Smriti and Shafali fifties carry India to 209/5 against Netherlands

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) Despite being put into batting first under overcast skies, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma struck commanding half‑centuries to carry India to 209/5 against Netherlands in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup clash at Headingley on Wednesday.

The openers cashed in on wayward new‑ball bowling to share a 115‑run stand before Shafali departed for 55 off 38 balls. Smriti, in imperious touch, top-scored with 74 off 47 balls. The finishing burst came from Richa Ghosh (20 not out) and Deepti Sharma (10 not out), who combined clean hitting with sharp placement to take India to their highest score in the competition. Netherlands had their moments but squandered chances with dropped catches and missed run‑outs, leaving India firmly in command at the halfway stage.

India’s innings began with Shafali opening her bat face late to steer Iris Zwilling for four, before rocking back to cut Heather Siegers through extra cover for another boundary. With Netherlands struggling with lines, Smriti joined the boundary-hitting act with crisp drives, before Shafali pulled and lofted Isabel van der Woning for three boundaries.

Smriti then lofted Iris over extra cover and punched through the same region to bring up India’s joint‑fastest team fifty in Women’s T20 World Cup history - achieved inside 5.1 overs. Myrthe van den Raad’s nervy debut over compounded Netherlands’ woes, as she conceded six wides and India surged to 59/0 by the end of the powerplay.

The momentum only grew from there as a measured Shafali lofted and sliced Isabel for boundaries, before hoicking and sweeping Caroline de Lange to her maiden T20 World Cup fifty off 34 balls in the 11th over. Smriti followed it up with back‑to‑back fifties of her own – this one coming in 36 balls by carving Heather for a six over long‑off after dancing down the ground to hit a boundary.

Even after Shafali’s dismissal for 55, after holing out to long-on off Heather, Jemimah Rodrigues arrived with crisp timing - driving through extra cover and pulling confidently for her boundaries. Smriti showcased her impeccable timing and proper placement of shots while hitting Silver Siegers for four boundaries in the 15th over.

She first advanced down the pitch to carve one over extra cover, then again came out to loft straight back over the bowler’s head. Staying deep in the crease, Smriti then powered a pull square of the wicket before finishing the 18-run over with an emphatic slog-sweep through deep mid‑wicket.

After Smriti brought out a fantastic lofted straight drive off Caroline, Netherlands clawed back – Smriti toe-ended a loft to mid-off, while Jemimah gave an edge behind while trying to play a pre-mediated scoop off Myrthe and Yastika Bhatia was stumped after being foxed by a googly from the leg-spinner.

Richa lit up the 18th over with a flat six over the bowler’s head and a boundary slapped past sweeper cover, while Harmanpreet Kaur sliced and smashed to get two fours. After Harmanpreet hit to mid-off against Iris, Deepti flicked a full ball over fine leg for six to bring up India’s 200 and pulled the last ball for four, as 19 runs came off the final over.

Brief Scores: India 209/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74, Shafali Verma 55; Caroline de Lange 2-32, Heather Siegers 1-31) against Netherland

--IANS

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