Women's T20 WC: Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 123/6 despite Shorna's late blast

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) A brilliant bowling effort led by skipper Fatima Sana (2-18) and some superlative fielding effort helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to a below-par 123/6 in a must-win Group A clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Skipper Fatima Sana, who claimed a three-fer and scored a half-century in their previous match, struck a double-blow in the second over as Bangladesh took three wickets in the Power-play from which they did not recover despite fighting efforts by captain Nigar Sultana (36 off 38, 5x4) and Shorna Akter (39 not out off 22, 5x4), and managed only a modest total.

After Nigar Sultana elected to bat first on what looks like a good batting wicket, the Pakistan bowlers applied early pressure and had their opponents in a spot of bother at 23/3 at the end of the Power-play, Fatima Sana started the carnage for Pakistan by claiming the wickets of Dilara Akter (5) and Sharmin Akhter (0) in the second and fifth ball of her first over, the second of the innings. Juairiya Ferdous (7) fell to Tasmia Rubab, and Bangladesh were in real trouble.

Skipper Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary steadied the innings a bit with a 35-run partnership. But Mostary fell leg before wicket to Nashra Sundhu while the Bangladesh captain was caught by Saira Jabeen off Sadia Iqbal for 36 as their woes continued.

A late flourish by Shorna Akter lifted Bangladesh to 123/6 as the experienced Shorna struck some fine shots at the back end of the innings, slamming 14 runs in the penultimate over. Shorna's knock has given Bangladesh bowlers a total to defend and a fighting chance in the match that they have to win to bounce back from a poor start in the tournament.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have lost their opening matches in the tournament and need to win this match to maintain their chances of progressing to the next stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 123/6 in 20 overs (Shorna Akter 39 not out, Nigar Sultana 36; Fatima Sana 2-18) against Pakistan.

--IANS

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