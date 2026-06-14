Women's T20 WC: Netherlands elect to bat against Bangladesh in campaign opener

Birmingham, June 14 (IANS) Tournament debutants Netherlands have won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in their first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Bangladesh enters the game with a stable squad centred around a powerful spin attack. Rabeya Khan has been consistently taking wickets and is expected to be crucial, while Sobhana Mostary and Sharmin Akhter will provide reliable batting support.

For the Netherlands, focus will be on Sterre Kalis and Babette de Leede, two batters who can anchor the innings and accelerate as needed. Isabel van der Woning will lead the bowling efforts as the Dutch team seeks to challenge a more experienced opponent. History favours Bangladesh, who have won both previous matches against the Netherlands. Their experience in high-stakes ICC tournaments also gives them an edge.

Nonetheless, the Dutch team has shown promising performance in recent games and will see this match as a chance to test themselves against a top team on cricket's biggest platform.

After winning the toss, Netherlands captain Babette de Leede said, "Going to have a bat first. The outfield is very fast, wicket looks flat. The way England played here last night - get a big score and defend that. Same team that we won the Qualifier with. Super exciting – a dream coming true for all of us."

After losing the toss, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty said, "Wanted to bat as well. We have a very good bowling unit, we all know that. Girls have worked so hard over the last few months. Perfect opportunity for us to be in the spotlight."

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Most Sharmin Akter Supta, Nigar Sultana Joty (C & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Mst Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna.

Netherlands: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (C & WK), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Sanya Khurana, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Van Der Woning.

--IANS

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