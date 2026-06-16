Women's T20 WC: Listening to experienced players helped me, says Richa Ghosh

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Indian women's team player Richa Ghosh has credited the advice of her experienced teammates for regaining her form in time for the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, in which the Indian women's team made a rousing start with a win over archrivals Pakistan.

The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter blasted a crucial 17-ball 34 during India’s 64-run win over Pakistan on Sunday, having hit an equally explosive 68 during her side’s warm-up match against England in Cardiff.

Before those two knocks, Ghosh was suffering from a lean spell in which she only scored 18 runs across four innings.

But now back fully firing for India’s latest attempt at claiming a maiden T20 global crown, Ghosh, who is part of the side that will take on the Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday, was always confident that she could turn things around.

“At that time, I just stayed focused on my game because, although I was not getting the runs at the time, I knew what I could do,” said Ghosh. “I was thinking that I could work more on my drills and just remain focused. And that it was okay if I'm not getting it, as I was in good touch at that time, but not getting runs. This happens.

“I spoke to Hari [Harmanpreet Kaur] and all the seniors, Smriti [Mandhana] too, about what to do. And they said, ‘Don't worry, just play your game and just focus. That's it. And that helped me also.,” Richa was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Despite the Netherlands making their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup debut, the Dutch outfit fitted in on the big stage during their first match of the tournament against Bangladesh, as they only narrowly missed out on a maiden World Cup win.

Ghosh insists she and her teammates will not be taking the Netherlands for granted when the two meet in Leeds on Wednesday and praised them for the strides they have made in international cricket.

She added, “I saw them before the World Cup. They have good bowlers, and for them it's the first time. They're doing really well, and every team is like, ‘They can do well. I think they've done really well. That's why they're here, and we are not taking any team easily, and we're just looking forward.”

The Netherlands head coach, Neil MacRae, was full of admiration for Wednesday’s opponents and the work they had done in promoting the women’s game, adding that the positive effects of India's franchise tournament, the Women’s Premier League, can be felt around the world.

“The rise of Indian women's cricket has been an inspiration for everybody, particularly in the last few years,” he said. “With four years of the WPL and winning their first World Cup last year in the 50-over format, you can see that progression has really come through the WPL experience and the team has gone to a different level.”

MacRae was also proud of the way his players handled themselves at Edgbaston in their World Cup opener and said his charges are viewing the tournament as a chance to expand the country’s cricketing horizons.

He added: “It's a privilege for us to be at a World Cup taking on a team of the might of India, a country steeped in so much history and passion for cricket. It's an unbelievable opportunity to take on one of the world's best teams.

“I thought in the first game against Bangladesh we played some good cricket, but the occasion of our first-ever T20 World Cup match weighed quite heavily on the players.

“I wouldn't say it overwhelmed [the players]. I actually think they dealt with the situation brilliantly, but it was still an overwhelming experience because nothing prepares you for your first T20 World Cup game other than going through it.

“I thought they coped really well. Having experienced that now, they're much better placed in the second game to come out and play their best cricket,” she added.

--IANS

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