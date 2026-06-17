Women’s T20 WC: Jane Maguire replaces injured Ava Canning in Ireland’s squad

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) Ireland have drafted seamer Jane Maguire into their squad for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after medium pacer Ava Canning was ruled out due to a stress fracture in her back.

The ICC confirmed Jane’s inclusion into Ireland’s squad after getting the approval from the tournament’s Event Technical Committee comprising Wasim Khan (Chair and ICC General Manager – Cricket), Gaurav Saxena (ICC General Manager – Events & Corporate Communications), Beth Barrett‑Wild (Tournament Director and host representative) and Stacy‑Ann King (Independent nominee).

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Jane Maguire as a replacement for Ava Canning in the Ireland squad. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad,” said the ICC in its statement on Wednesday.

Ava had missed Ireland’s clash against hosts and 2009 champions England, which they lost by six wickets at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton, with captain Gaby Lewis saying that it was due to a ‘precaution’. In her absence, Louise Little came into Ireland’s playing eleven and hit an unbeaten 26.

“Canning was sent for a precautionary scan yesterday after she raised concerns over her back after the match against Scotland last Saturday. Unfortunately for the Leinster all-rounder, the scan has revealed a stress fracture in her back and she will fly home to begin recovery and rehabilitation immediately. Maguire will join up with the squad tomorrow,” said Cricket Ireland in its statement.

Jane, 23, has taken 33 wickets in 39 T20I games at an average of 22.81, while striking at every 20.8 balls. Her best figures of 3-9 came earlier this year against Netherlands during the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Kirtipur in January. She was previously ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury sustained in the Women's Super T20 Series, with her sister, off-spinner Aimee Maguire, included in the 15-member squad.

Ireland have lost both of their Group B games against Scotland and England. They will aim to get off the mark on the points table and get their first-ever win in the Women’s T20 World Cup when they take on defending champions New Zealand in Southampton on Friday evening.

--IANS

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