Women’s T20 WC: I just practiced hard to get my shots again, says Shafali Verma

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) India’s right-handed opener Shafali Verma said her return to form in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was the result of hard work done in the nets, after she struck a fluent half‑century in the team’s record total of 209/5 against Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday.

“Happy to be back with some runs. Happy with the batting. I just practiced hard to get my shots again and I work hard on that in the nets and just executed well. When balls were not coming on, I just went for singles so it was a mature innings.

“200‑plus is a very big score so hopefully it will help the run rate. Richa and Deepti finished well so we are happy with that,” Shafali said to broadcasters in a mid-innings chat.

Shafali, 22, shared a 115-run stand with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, which set the tone for India’s mammoth score. Shafali’s 55 off 38 balls, laced with ten boundaries, was her first fifty in the Women’s T20 World Cup after taking the tournament by storm as a teenager in the 2020 edition in Australia.

Left-hand opener Smriti marched forward to register her second consecutive fifty in the competition via a 47-ball 74, laced with 11 fours and a six, while Richa Ghosh (20 not out) and Deepti Sharma (10 not out) produced a late flourish to take India past 200-mark.

The Netherlands bowlers had their moments but dropped catches and nervy bowling proved to be costly. India will now aim to get a significant boost to their net run rate, a factor that could prove decisive in a tough group comprising Australia and South Africa, who they will face at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on June 21.

--IANS

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