June 17, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

Women’s T20 WC: I just practiced hard to get my shots again, says Shafali Verma

Women’s T20 WC: I just practiced hard to get my shots again, says Shafali Verma

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) India’s right-handed opener Shafali Verma said her return to form in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was the result of hard work done in the nets, after she struck a fluent half‑century in the team’s record total of 209/5 against Netherlands at Headingley on Wednesday.

“Happy to be back with some runs. Happy with the batting. I just practiced hard to get my shots again and I work hard on that in the nets and just executed well. When balls were not coming on, I just went for singles so it was a mature innings.

“200‑plus is a very big score so hopefully it will help the run rate. Richa and Deepti finished well so we are happy with that,” Shafali said to broadcasters in a mid-innings chat.

Shafali, 22, shared a 115-run stand with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, which set the tone for India’s mammoth score. Shafali’s 55 off 38 balls, laced with ten boundaries, was her first fifty in the Women’s T20 World Cup after taking the tournament by storm as a teenager in the 2020 edition in Australia.

Left-hand opener Smriti marched forward to register her second consecutive fifty in the competition via a 47-ball 74, laced with 11 fours and a six, while Richa Ghosh (20 not out) and Deepti Sharma (10 not out) produced a late flourish to take India past 200-mark.

The Netherlands bowlers had their moments but dropped catches and nervy bowling proved to be costly. India will now aim to get a significant boost to their net run rate, a factor that could prove decisive in a tough group comprising Australia and South Africa, who they will face at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on June 21.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

N Sree Charani picks 4-19 as India register comprehensive 95-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Leeds. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Women’s T20 WC: Charani picks 4-19 as India register comprehensive 95-run win over Netherlands

"Want to finish matches, bat till 40-45 overs and build that habit,’ says Gill on mindset behind match-winning 154

2nd ODI: ‘Want to finish matches, bat till 40-45 overs and build that habit,’ says Gill on mindset behind match-winning 154

Shreyanka Patil stretchered off after twisting her right ankle in the match against Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Leeds on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women’s T20 WC: Shreyanka Patil stretchered off after twisting her right ankle in Leeds

‘We didn't bowl well, gave them momentum,’ says Hashmatullah Shahidi after Afghanistan’s defeat to India in the second ODI of the three-match series in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: ‘We didn't bowl well, gave them momentum,’ says Shahidi after Afghanistan’s defeat to India

G7 Summit: PM Modi's multi-alignment approach delivers tangible economic outcomes

G7 Summit: PM Modi's multi-alignment approach delivers tangible economic outcomes

US would help India if attacked: Trump

US would help India if attacked: Trump

Bowlers help Purulia overcome Malda, seal semis spot in men's competition of the 2026 edition of Bengal T20 League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: Bowlers help Purulia overcome Malda, seal semis spot in men's competition

Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade's new film in legal trouble over depiction of India’s agricultural sector

Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade's new film in legal trouble over depiction of India’s agricultural sector

Real Madrid asks UEFA to reopen disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona over Negreira case

Real Madrid asks UEFA to reopen disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona over Negreira case

Primary coolant pump test facility inaugurated at Tarapur atomic power station

Primary coolant pump test facility inaugurated at Tarapur atomic power station