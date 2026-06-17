Women's T20 WC: I just enjoy any opportunity to contribute, says Perry after an all-around performance against Bangladesh

Leeds, June 17 (IANS) Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry said she was delighted to contribute to another Australian victory after playing a key role in her side's commanding nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Headingley on Wednesday.

Perry produced an impressive all-round performance, claiming 2-14 with the ball before remaining unbeaten on 19 as Australia comfortably chased down Bangladesh's total of 77/8 in just 9.3 overs. Her efforts earned her the Player of the Match award as Australia registered their second consecutive victory of the tournament.

Reflecting on the bowling performance, Perry said Australia made the most of favourable conditions after opting to bowl first. "I thought we started really well with the ball. Obviously, we came up front to take those early wickets. It sort of felt a little bit seam-friendly today, a little bit off the wicket as well as in the air," Perry said after the match.

Australia's bowlers dominated from the outset, with Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux, and Perry taking two wickets each to keep Bangladesh under constant pressure. The Asian side never recovered from their early collapse and were restricted to a below-par total. "So yeah, I thought it was a really great all-round job for the whole group. And, nice to contribute a little bit personally as well," Perry added.

The experienced all-rounder also spoke about her continued work with the ball, dismissing suggestions that her recent bowling performances were intended to send a message about her role in the side. "It’s certainly not about sending any signal. I just like any opportunity to contribute. I really enjoy doing that with this group. They are wonderful cricket players, and we have a lot of fun on the field," she said.

Perry explained that she continues to work hard on her bowling despite her long and successful international career. "I’ve been chipping away with my bowling. I love doing it. It keeps me interested in training to have a trundle. And yeah, there are bits and pieces that you've always got to learn and keep trying to develop. I've been doing that for the last little bit, so to have an opportunity today was really enjoyable."

Perry also highlighted the importance of adapting quickly to different playing conditions during a major tournament, noting that Headingley offered a different challenge compared to Australia's previous match at Old Trafford.

"It was sort of different conditions today, certainly from where we came from in Old Trafford a couple of days ago. So it was about adjusting to that. We come back here and play in a few days too, so I think it's about learning about the conditions and trying to be clinical in the way that we finish games," she added.

With two wins from two matches and strong contributions coming from across the squad, Australia have made an impressive start to their campaign as they chase a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title.

--IANS

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