Women’s T20 WC: Gardner says Mooney’s injury exit was ‘just precautionary’ after Australia’s win over NED

Southampton, June 21 (IANS) Australia all-rounder and vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has played down concerns over the fitness of wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney while confirming her own ankle has recovered well after the defending champions' commanding victory over the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at The Rose Bowl.

Speaking after Australia's third successive Group A win, Gardner said Mooney's early exit from the innings was only a precaution as the team manages its players carefully with the knockout stage approaching.

Mooney retired hurt after scoring 74 off 42 deliveries because of a back complaint and did not take the field during the Netherlands' chase, with Georgia Voll taking over the wicketkeeping duties. Gardner, who herself returned after overcoming an ankle injury, indicated Australia were unwilling to take unnecessary risks given the length of the tournament.

“Just precautionary for Moons. Obviously we have such a big tournament, two more huge round games, and then hopefully some finals. So yeah, don't want to push where we don't have to,” Gardner confirmed post-game.

Gardner also provided an encouraging update on her own fitness after contributing a match-winning 58 from 32 balls, an innings that helped Australia post 219/6 before completing a comprehensive 98-run victory.

“And my ankle was good. Yeah, obviously made a full recovery to be able to be confident enough to play today. It's certainly still bruised. But that’s just the theatrics of it, but yeah, all is good,” she added.

Australia's medical staff are also monitoring Phoebe Litchfield, who has been sidelined since sustaining a quad injury during the tournament opener against South Africa. The left-hander is targeting a return for Australia's final group-stage fixture against India at Lord's.

Despite their unbeaten start and another dominant display, Gardner dismissed suggestions that Australia are feeling any external pressure over perceptions that the side no longer carries the aura of invincibility that has defined previous campaigns.

“It's certainly not language that we would ever use within our environment," she said.

Gardner insisted the squad remains focused on its own performances rather than outside opinions.

“(The media) can talk about our team that way. We always come into these tournaments and there is an expectation that Australia should do well, but I think within our group at the moment, we're staying so present in what the moment is and taking the positives and the learnings out of each game, each training session, and focusing on that, controlling what we can control,” the spin-bowling all-rounder added.

She added that Australia's belief continues to come from the standards they set internally rather than public perception, saying, “We can't control what people say about us, but if we back our best cricket, we know that we can beat most teams. So I think just believing that is the biggest thing for us.”

The six-time champions now sit unbeaten at the top of Group A and can secure a place in the semifinals with victory over Pakistan before concluding the league stage against India. Their immediate focus, however, will be on ensuring Mooney and Litchfield are available as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

--IANS

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