Women’s T20 WC: England skipper Nat Sciver‑Brunt ruled out of next two games with calf strain

Southampton, June 17 (IANS) England captain Nat Sciver‑Brunt has been sidelined for the next two matches of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after picking a left calf strain during their Group B win over Ireland at The Rose Bowl on Tuesday evening.

Vice‑captain Charlie Dean will lead England in their upcoming clashes against Scotland, to be played at Headingley on Saturday, and West Indies, to be staged at Lord’s on June 24 in Nat’s absence.

Nat, 33, retired hurt on 48 with nine runs needed in England’s four‑wicket win after feeling tightness in her calf, but insisted at the conclusion of the game that it was a precautionary decision.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday that a scan revealed a muscle strain in the same area where Nat previously suffered a calf injury in the run-up to the 12-team mega event.

“England Women’s captain Nat Sciver‑Brunt suffered a left calf muscle strain, in a similar location to her recent injury, while batting against Ireland Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup group match in Southampton on Tuesday.

“Following a scan on Wednesday and further assessment by the England medical team, she will be unavailable for the next two fixtures against Scotland and West Indies. Nat will continue to be monitored and assessed by the England medical team as she undertakes her rehab while remaining in the squad,” said the ECB in its statement.

The recurrence of calf injury to Nat is a major concern for hosts and 2009 champions England, who have begun their campaign with two wins from as many games. She had earlier missed six weeks of cricket after sustaining a minor calf tear in April, which ruled her out of white‑ball series against New Zealand and India.

Charlie, who only began captaining England in May, had guided the team to series wins against New Zealand and India in Nat’s absence. England’s victory over Ireland was built on Nat’s 64‑run stand with Heather Knight after a top‑order wobble left them at 35/3.

Her departure, which also made her the first batter to retire out in the Women’s T20 World Cup, followed by Freya Kemp’s dismissal, briefly opened the door for Ireland before England closed out the chase of 119 with 15 balls to spare.

Nat’s absence for England’s next two games means Sophia Dunkley, who hasn’t been at her run-scoring best, could come in to bat at number three. Another option would be either of Amy Jones or Alice Capsey to bat at number three

--IANS

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