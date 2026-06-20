Women's T20 WC: 'Did my job pretty well today,' says Mooney after match-winning 74 against Netherlands

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) Australia opener Beth Mooney brushed aside concerns over the back issue that forced her to retire hurt and said she was pleased to have played her role in Australia's commanding 98-run victory over the Netherlands in the Women's T20 World Cup at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Mooney was named Player of the Match after scoring a brilliant 74 off 42 balls, helping Australia post a record-equalling 219/6 before restricting the Netherlands to 121/3 to register their third consecutive win of the tournament.

The left-hander retired hurt after the 14th over following what appeared to be discomfort in her back, but she assured that the issue was not serious.

“Yeah, I’m all good. Just, probably, just not used to all the bus travel we’ve been doing that leads to Southampton trips, pretty long ones. So I look forward to that again tomorrow,” Mooney said with a smile after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Mooney once again provided Australia with a strong platform at the top of the order. After Georgia Voll gave Australia an aggressive start with 17 off nine balls, Mooney took charge of the innings and kept the scoreboard moving at a rapid pace.

She struck nine fours and a six during her innings and shared two crucial partnerships that laid the foundation for Australia's massive total. First, she combined with Voll to give Australia early momentum before adding a match-defining stand with Ashleigh Gardner.

Gardner, returning to the side after missing Australia's previous match, smashed 58 off 32 deliveries as the pair dominated the Netherlands bowling attack during the middle overs.

Reflecting on her innings, Mooney said her primary responsibility as an opener was to set up the innings and score runs for the team.

“I guess, you know, as an opening batter, it’s important to probably get jobs to score runs. So from my point of view, I just did my job pretty well today and had a couple of good partnerships there, first with Georgia Voll and then Ash Gardner,” she said.

Australia's batting effort was further strengthened by Georgia Wareham's explosive 41 off 18 balls and a late cameo from Annabel Sutherland as the six-time champions matched England's tournament-record score of 219.

--IANS

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