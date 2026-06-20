Women's T20 WC: Shorna, Sanjida and Nahida star as Bangladesh beat Pakistan in low-scoring thriller

Southampton, June 20 (IANS) Left-arm spinners Sanjida Akter Meghla and Nahida Akter claimed three wickets apiece as Bangladesh scripted memorable fightbacks both with the bat and ball to hand Pakistan a 23-run defeat in a low-scoring thriller in a Group A clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Bangladesh were reduced to 48/4 in the 10th over after electing to bat first. But skipper Nigar Sultana (36) and Shorna Akter (39 not out) struck crucial knocks to help them post a modest 123/6.

Chasing 124, Pakistan raced to 41 for no loss and were cruising at 58/1 at the halfway stage with the experienced Muneeba Ali at the crease. Muneeba scored 25 from 30 balls while Gull Feroza made 23 from 18 balls to give Pakistan a good start.

However, with Nigar Sulkata marshalling her bowlers superbly, Bangladesh launched a brilliant fightback, and Pakistan's innings unravelled as they lost six wickets in the space of 14 runs in just over five overs. They eventually ended with 100/8 in 20 overs, scripting a memorable victory with Sanjida Akter Meghla claiming 3-21 while fellow left-arm spinner Nahida Akter claimed 3-18 in four overs.

This is Bangladesh's first win in two matches over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and their fourth in a row over Fatima Sana's side. Bangladesh thus moved to four points from two matches while Pakistan have lost all three matches they have played so far.

Earlier, Bangladesh looked in trouble as a brilliant bowling effort led by skipper Fatima Sana (2-18) and some superlative fielding effort helped Pakistan restrict them to a modest 123/6 in the must-win Group A clash.

Skipper Fatima struck a double-blow in the second over as Bangladesh lost three wickets in the Power-play. However, captain Nigar Sultana (36 off 38, 5x4) and Shorna Akter (39 not out off 22, 5x4) produced fighting efforts that helped them reach 123 on a wicket on which the spinners ruled the roost despite there being no turn for them.

After Nigar Sultana elected to bat first on what looks like a good batting wicket, the Pakistan bowlers applied early pressure and had their opponents in a spot of bother at 23/3 at the end of the Power-play, Fatima Sana started the carnage for Pakistan by claiming the wickets of Dilara Akter (5) and Sharmin Akhter (0) in the second and fifth ball of her first over, the second of the innings. Juairiya Ferdous (7) fell to Tasmia Rubab, and Bangladesh were in real trouble.

Skipper Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary steadied the innings a bit with a 35-run partnership. But Mostary fell leg before wicket to Nashra Sundhu while the Bangladesh captain was caught by Saira Jabeen off Sadia Iqbal for 36 as their woes continued.

A late flourish by Shorna Akter lifted Bangladesh to 123/6 as the experienced Shorna struck some fine shots at the back end of the innings, slamming 14 runs in the penultimate over. Shorna's knock has given Bangladesh bowlers a total to defend and a fighting chance in the match that they have to win to bounce back from a poor start in the tournament.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 123/6 in 20 overs (Shorna Akter 39 not out, Nigar Sultana 36; Fatima Sana 2-18) beat Pakistan 100/8 in 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 25; Sanjida Akter Meghla 3-21, Nahida Akter 3-18) by 23 runs

--IANS

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