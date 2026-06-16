Women’s T20 WC: Australia look to maintain momentum against in-form Bangladesh (Preview)

Headingley, June 16 (IANS) Australia head into their second Group 1 fixture against Bangladesh with confidence high after dismantling South Africa by 65 runs in their tournament opener. The comprehensive victory, coupled with a superior net run rate, has placed them at the top of the standings ahead of India.

Having opted for a four-pronged spin attack at spin-friendly Old Trafford, Australia could tweak their combination at Headingley. Conditions in Leeds are expected to offer greater assistance to the seamers, making veteran quick Megan Schutt a strong contender for a return to the XI.

Bangladesh also began their campaign on a winning note, defeating the Netherlands by six wickets in Birmingham. While the margin suggested a close finish, the chase was rarely under threat as Juairiya Ferdous marked her first World Cup appearance with a half-century before Sharmin Akter Supta calmly guided the side home.

The Tigers are expected to retain the same XI after an encouraging display. Their confidence has also grown following a strong finish to the pre-tournament tri-series in Edinburgh, where they recovered from two straight defeats to win their final three games.

History, though, heavily favours Australia. The sides have met twice at the T20 World Cup, with Australia emerging victorious on both occasions. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney powered an 85-run win in Canberra in 2020 with a century opening partnership, while Georgia Wareham's 3 for 20 and Meg Lanning's unbeaten 48 secured an eight-wicket victory in Gqeberha three years later.

Australia also arrive after a 3-0 series sweep of the West Indies, although they had suffered a 2-1 home series defeat to India earlier this year.

When: Wednesday, June 17, 3:00 PM IST

Where: Headingley, Leeds

Where to watch: The AUS vs BAN match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar

--IANS

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