Women's Kabaddi team bags gold at Asian Beach Games in China, men's team in final

Sanya (China), April 27 (IANS) Indian women's beach kabaddi team clinched the gold after defeating Sri Lanka comfortably in the final at the Asian Beach Games here on Monday.

India women registered a comfortable 47-31 win over Asian Beach Games champion Sri Lanka to win their sixth consecutive title. This is India's first Gold at this edition of the Asian Beach Games.

Earlier, the Indian women defeated Bangaldesh 50-31 in the semifinals to confirm the first medal.

"History made in Sanya, China! The Indian Women’s Kabaddi team secures GOLD at the 6th Asian Beach Games, China, defeating Sri Lanka 47-31. This marks India’s first medal of the games! The hard work put in at the SAI RC Gandhinagar national coaching camp has truly paid off," SAI Gandhinagar shared in X.

Meanwhile, the men's team also stormed into the finals after a commanding 50–27 victory over Pakistan and confirmed India's second medal.

Organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the Asian Beach Games is a multi-sport event focused on beach and coastal disciplines. First held in Bali, Indonesia, in 2008, the Games showcase sports not always featured at the Asian Games.

The Asian Beach Games were last held in 2016 in Da Nang, Vietnam, and were initially scheduled to return in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a prolonged delay, with the event now resumed after a decade.

The 2026 edition is being staged entirely in the resort city of Sanya and India sent a 31-member contingent.

At the 2016 edition, India won 24 medals, including two gold, four silver and 18 bronze. The women’s kabaddi team clinched gold, while the men’s team settled for silver. India’s other gold medal came in vocotruyen, where Shweta More triumphed in the women’s 52kg event.

--IANS

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