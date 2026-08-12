Historic campaign for Indian origin quartet in PGA’s FedEx Cup play-offs

Memphis (USA), Aug 12 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, and rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju will lead a historic Indian-origin campaign at the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs opening round, beginning at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

For the first time in PGA Tour history, four players of Indian heritage have qualified for the post-season playoffs together.

The quartet will feature in the high-profile 70-man field at the $ 20 million FedEx St. Jude Championship. To advance to the next playoff stage, which is the BMW Championship, they must finish the week safely within the top 50 of the updated FedExCup standings. Following that, only the Top-30 will get to the Tour Championship.

The eyes will be on the two top players in the world rankings, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, but with the best 70 on display, it can be anybody’s week.

Bhatia, who is backed by Hero, enters the postseason as the highest-ranked Indian-origin player in the field at 14th in the FedEx Cup standings. Bhatia has enjoyed a stellar regular season, highlighted by an emotional, high-profile victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The aggressive ball-striker is also very creative in shot-making. The 24-year-old left-hander rested during the regular-season finale to guarantee he peaked physically for the grinding playoff stretch.

The TPC Southwind’s tight fairways will test his accuracy off the tee, but his current form positions him as a legitimate threat to make the season-ending Tour Championship field.

England's Rai enters Memphis backed by a historic breakthrough year. Rai etched his name into golf history earlier this season by capturing the PGA Championship, making him the first player of Indian heritage to win a men's major golf championship. Known as one of the most precise iron players on the PGA Tour, Rai's approach game fits the statistical profile needed to succeed at TPC Southwind, where hitting greens-in-regulation is paramount. He locked up his playoff spot comfortably after a solid regular-season run that included grinding out a T-29 finish at the Wyndham Championship. He was ranked 35th on the FedEx Cup list.

Theegala, also supported by Hero, is ranked 44th in the FedEx Cup. He is a big Indo-American fan favourite, and he has engineered a remarkable bounce-back campaign in 2026. After an injury-plagued 2025 season that forced him to miss the playoffs for the first time in his career, Theegala returned with an adjusted swing and renewed confidence. His regular season featured impressive top-10 finishes at marquee events like the Farmers Insurance Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Paired with former FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay for his opening round, Theegala’s elite short game and ability to scramble out of trouble will be heavily tested by Memphis's hazardous water features.

The surprise package of the 2026 PGA Tour season has been Canadian rookie Yellamaraju, ranked 54th. The 24-year-old, who famously taught himself complex swing mechanics by watching YouTube videos as a kid, has taken the tour by storm.

Yellamaraju secured his playoff entry early in the summer by making 14 out of 17 cuts, highlighted by a life-altering top-5 finish at The Players Championship and a T-8 finish on home soil at the RBC Canadian Open. As a playoff debutant, his immediate goal will be moving past the top-50 bubble line to extend his dream rookie season.

Yellamaraju will play alongside Sungjae Im and goes out first of the four, while Theegala plays with Patrick Cantlay. Bhatia is paired with Jacob Bridgeman, and PGA Champion Rai is paired with Bud Cauley.

--IANS

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