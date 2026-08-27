Women’s Asia Cup: Defending champions Sri Lanka ready for Dubai challenge, says Gunaratne

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) For Vishmi Gunaratne, entering international cricket as a teenager after being a terrific batting prodigy in the domestic circuit brought a rapid trial by fire. Now an established figure in Sri Lanka’s top order via playing 37 ODIs and 59 T20Is, Vishmi believes that early exposure forced a crucial evolution in her mental approach to the game.

“I started playing international cricket at a young age, and that has taught me patience and adaptability. It has forced me to grow quickly, learn the game, and adjust to situations, and it has taught me a lot. Starting to play international cricket at a young age forces me to grow up quickly as a batter.

“It taught me patience and adaptability and how to read different situations fast. So, as a person, I meet many people, and I can learn the social things and all and compete at this international level against the best teams. I have to grow up quickly and read the situations, and I have to work hard, and I'm doing that,” Vishmi told IANS in an exclusive conversation facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

Sri Lanka head into the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup, starting in Dubai on Friday, as defending champions, having lifted the trophy in 2024 by defeating India in a historic final in front of their home fans in Dambulla. In the competition, Sri Lanka are in Group B alongside Bangladesh, hosts UAE and newbies Indonesia.

While that victory remains a watershed moment for the women's game in the island nation, Vishmi insisted the squad is firmly focused on resetting their expectations rather than dwelling on past glory.

“Winning in 2024 was a dream, but going into this tournament, we try to keep that aside. Our preparation has been very good, and we are going to stick to the things that we prepared well for the tournament. It was really good holding on to our trophy and around our people in our country, and that was a dream for all of us,” she added.

Another successful campaign in Dubai would further accelerate the grassroots growth of the sport back home. “Of course, winning in 2024 gave our girls a big boost to play cricket and start cricket in Sri Lanka for girls. Winning again in this country, and this title will give a good boost to our girls in Sri Lanka,” said Vishmi.

Vishmi didn’t have the best of the T20 World Cup this year, but hitting 123 during the second ODI against Pakistan in Hambantota in July, as Sri Lanka aced the third-highest chase in the Women’s ODI story, has slowly become a turning point in her self-belief at the crease.

“The century in that ODI against Pakistan gave me a lot of confidence and ability in my game. That gave me a belief that I can contribute to my team in a long innings and handle the pressure and situation well.”

Much of Vishmi’s early growth was nurtured while opening alongside Sri Lanka’s talismanic skipper Chamari Athapaththu. “Opening the batting with her was a kind of dream for a young player like me, and she taught me many things when opening with her. She always tells me to read the game and handle the situation well.”

Despite her established credentials as an opener, Vishmi, who captained Sri Lanka in the 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, revealed she is adapting to a new role – either coming as a three or four batter - to balance the side’s tactical needs.

“I used to play as an opener, and now I am given another role in this game by the team. So I am working hard on it, and our top order is in good form. I think everyone will do a great job in the tournament.”

Sri Lanka’s preparations for the continental event in Dubai involved rigorous training, including practising against local men’s bowlers under lights. “The conditions in Dubai would be a little bit similar to Sri Lanka, and we already worked on our three departments while preparing for it. We also worked on our batting under lights with our Sri Lankan boys, and I think we are well prepared for the tournament,” said Vishmi.

Ultimately, Vishmi points to a collective shift in depth as Sri Lanka’s greatest strength heading into their title defence. “Our team has improved a lot in the last three years, and many players in the team are coming and doing their things and helping the team during the games. This is why we are calling this sport based on teamwork, and everyone is doing a great job.”

Watch DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026- Thailand vs Hong Kong on August 28, 2026, from 8 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Telugu, Kannada) & Sony LIV.

--IANS

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