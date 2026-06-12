Women-led development model scripting new chapter of empowerment in nari shakti: HM Shah

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the increased thrust on the ‘women-led development’ model under the Modi government is yielding instrumental results and scripting a new chapter in the respect, safety, and empowerment of Nari Shakti.

The Home Minister listed a slew of schemes launched for the welfare of women and also to enhance their participation in contributing to national development in the past 12 years, and hailed India’s daughters for making their mark in diverse sectors ranging from sports to space to the armed forces.

The Home Minister’s celebration of ‘Naari shakti’ comes in the backdrop of the Modi government completing 12 years in power, since its inception in 2014.

Taking to his X handle, HM Amit Shah said, “From 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' to over 10 crore gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme and more than 12 crore toilets, the dignity and convenience of women have been accorded the highest priority.”

“Through the Mudra scheme, 70% of women have been linked to self-employment by providing loans without collateral. 'Lakhpati Didi', 'Crorepati Didi', and self-help groups have made them economically self-reliant,” he further stated, highlighting the government's focus on women's empowerment.

He also stated that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed by the Modi government in 2023, has paved the way for 33% participation of women in politics.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the achievements of women across various sectors, reaffirming the government's commitment to women-led development.

The Prime Minister, using the hashtag #12YearsOfNariShakti, said on X, "Over the last 12 years, the NDA Government has worked to further women-led development. And, this is visible across sectors. From financial inclusion and entrepreneurship to education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance, women are playing a prominent role across diverse sectors."

Further, calling them the cornerstone of nation-building, PM Modi remarked, "India's women power is the cornerstone of nation-building. Today, our mothers, sisters, and daughters are enhancing the glory of 'Maa Bharati' across every sector through their remarkable talent and skills."

--IANS

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