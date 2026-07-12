Vietnam orders detailed probe into boat tragedy that killed 15 Indians

Hanoi, July 12 (IANS) Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the speedboat capsizing off Phu Quoc Island that claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, while assuring that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the tragedy, according to local media reports.

In an official dispatch issued after the incident, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and directed ministries, government agencies and local authorities to deploy all available medical resources, medicines and emergency assistance, local media outlet Tuoi Tre News reported.

According to authorities, the speedboat, bearing registration number AG-26751, was ferrying 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one Vietnamese tour guide from May Rut Ngoai Islet to An Thoi International Port when it overturned about 400 metres from the shore at around 1 p.m. after encountering strong winds.

Rescue teams launched an immediate operation, and by 3:30 p.m., they had recovered all 36 people who had been onboard. Among them were 21 survivors, while 15 Indian tourists were confirmed dead in the accident.

According to the An Giang provincial authorities, five of the recovered bodies have been kept at Kien Giang General Hospital, while the remaining 10 have been transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City as officials complete identification and other necessary procedures.

The Prime Minister instructed the An Giang provincial administration to mobilise all available healthcare facilities and emergency resources for the treatment of the injured, extend all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and conduct a thorough examination into both the direct and indirect causes of the accident so that similar incidents can be prevented in the future, local media reported.

As part of the directions issued following the tragedy, the Ministry of Construction has been asked to carry out a detailed inspection of inland waterway transport safety in the accident zone as well as other areas facing similar operational conditions.

The ministry has also been directed to tighten oversight of passenger boat services and review compliance with all existing safety norms relating to vessels, lifesaving equipment and licensed operators.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to work closely with the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to facilitate consular assistance and address all matters concerning the Indian nationals affected by the accident.

Meanwhile, provincial authorities have also ordered a comprehensive inspection of businesses operating tourist boat services around Phu Quoc Island.

Officials said that any violations of safety regulations or operational norms detected during the inspection would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

--IANS

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