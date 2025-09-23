September 23, 2025 8:04 PM हिंदी

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Gandhinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) In Gujarat, several health camps are being organised under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, with a focus on women’s health. These camps are being held across various districts, including Narmada, Aravalli, and Vasad, providing free health checkups to women and raising awareness about preventive care.

In Narmada district, a health check-up camp is being organised at the Tilakwala Community Centre from September 17 to October 2, with its start coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The camp included screenings for gynaecological conditions, eye check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, and diabetes tests. The event was inaugurated by Nandod MLA Darshna Deshmukh, who lit the ceremonial lamp. District Panchayat President Bhimsingh Tadvi, the Chief Health Officer (CHO), and other local dignitaries were also present.

More than 500 women benefited from the services provided at the camp.

"On PM Modi’s birthday, we have organised the Swasth Nari Programme. We are offering free health checkups to all. For women facing health issues such as breast cancer, we are conducting proper screenings and diagnostics," the MLA told IANS.

One of the beneficiaries, Usha Rohit, expressed her appreciation. "PM Modi is providing free medical health camps. It’s very beneficial. I hope these camps continue in the future. It’s really encouraging to see people getting free health checkups.”

Similarly, in the Aravalli district, a health camp was held at the Malpur Community Health Centre under the same initiative. More than 200 individuals, primarily women, availed themselves of health checkups, medical guidance, and treatment. The camp was successfully conducted under the supervision of Dr Yogesh Goswami, Superintendent of the Malpur CHC. A medical team, including doctors from SMS Hospital, Ahmedabad, provided services across multiple specialties and raised public awareness about healthcare practices.

Jasubhai, a local villager, said, “This health camp is very helpful for poor people. Whether someone is suffering from acidity or other health problems, the government is providing free medical checkups. It's a great relief for those who cannot afford private treatment.”

In Vasad village of Anand district, the campaign was also launched on PM Modi’s birthday. People from several nearby villages visited the health camp for various checkups. The doctors and healthcare staff at the centre ensured the smooth running of the event and provided quality services.

A wide range of general outpatient (OPD) services were offered during the camp, including dental, mental health, ophthalmological, orthopaedic, and pediatric care. Patients were not only examined but also provided with free medicines as needed. A large number of women from Vasad and surrounding villages participated actively in the camp.

The Vasad Community Health Centre hosted a comprehensive medical camp that included specialist doctors, diagnostic services, and medication distribution—all free of charge.

Priyanka Goswami, a resident of Vasad who attended the camp, said: "I am very happy with this health camp. We are getting free treatment and screenings. I want to thank PM Modi for bringing such services to our village."

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD). It aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India by improving access, quality of care, and health awareness.

Launched on September 17 by Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday, the campaign aligns with his vision of empowering communities through better healthcare. Described as a Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan, it encourages active participation from private hospitals, healthcare professionals, and local communities.

--IANS

jk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Suhana Khan congratulates 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan on receiving the National Award: 'We love you'

Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game against Sri Lanka in a must-win match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday. Photo credit: AsianCricketCouncil/X

Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bowl first in must-win game vs Sri Lanka

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Arjun Kapoor congratulates sister Janhvi for Homebound: 'U aren't here just to play to the gallery'

Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium for safety and security arrangements ahead of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para Athletics: Delhi Police, NDRF conduct mock drills at JLN Stadium

Jamal Hossain steals the show with a nine-under 61 on opening day of the Telangana Golconda Masters 2025 at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Telangana Golconda Masters: Jamal Hossain leads with nine-under 61 on Day 1

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Preity Zinta says 'stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity'

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Indian IT firms to tackle H-1B visa fee hike with local hiring, offshoring and nearshoring: Report

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Bhagyashree gives her exercise a “garba” twist

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Women in Gujarat receiving free health checkups under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations for World Para-Athletics Championships at JLN Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: PIB

World Para-Athletics C'ships: Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya, MoS Raksha Khadse review final preparations at JLN Stadium