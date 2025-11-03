Women in Blue, World Champions: Tech titans Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella hail India’s historic World Cup win

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Global tech leaders Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella joined millions of Indians in celebrating the country’s maiden triumph at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, lauding the team’s grit, inspiration, and historic achievement.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to X to express his excitement after India’s thrilling victory over South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

“That was a nail-biting women’s world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to Team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too!” he wrote, drawing parallels between the women’s team’s triumph and India’s iconic men’s World Cup wins.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also saluted the champions in his post, declaring, “Women in Blue = World Champions! Respect to South Africa for making their first-ever final. A truly historic day for women’s cricket—new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born.” His words reflected the broader sentiment that India’s win marks a new era for women’s sport globally.

The posts from two of the world’s most influential tech leaders underscored the worldwide recognition of India’s achievement.

India’s women’s team made history by clinching their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the star performer, scoring 58 runs and taking a five-wicket haul to seal the win.

Put in to bat, India rode on Deepti’s fifty and a solid top-order effort to post 298/7 in 50 overs. The South African chase, anchored by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s valiant innings, ended at 246 in 45.3 overs, as the Indian bowlers held their nerve to script history.

With this win, India became only the third country, after England and Australia, to have won both the men’s and women’s ODI World Cups.

The triumph was even more special as the Indian team had endured a difficult journey, losing three consecutive matches in the group stage and barely qualifying for the semifinals. They then stunned Australia before overpowering South Africa in the final.

The final, already being hailed as one of the greatest in tournament history, has not only united fans across the globe but also reaffirmed India’s growing dominance in world cricket.

