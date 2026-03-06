Jaya Prada pens heartfelt birthday wish for son Samrat, calls him ‘biggest blessing’

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Veteran star and politician Jaya Prada , on Friday, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her son Samrat, expressing how ‘proud she is to see him grow.’

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a handsome portrait of the birthday boy, and showered him with love, further calling him the biggest blessing in her life.

Sharing the post, Jaya Prada wrote, “Happy birthday my dear Samrat You are the biggest blessing in my life and watching you grow makes me so proud every day may your life be filled with happiness success good health and endless smiles.”

She added, ‘Always remember that we love you more than words can express. Have a fantastic birthday and an amazing your ahead”.

In the picture shared by the actress, Samrat is seen posing stylishly in a portrait shot.

For the uninitiated, Jaya Prada reportedly has no biological children.

According to reports, Samrat is her nephew whom she later adopted and ever since then raised as her own son.

The actress is often seen sharing warm moments with him on social media.

Recently, the two were also seen visiting a temple together, offering prayers and spending quality time. They were also seen having a gala time in New York, USA.

Talking about her Bollywood career, Jaya Prada was touted as one of the most popular actresses of the late 1970s and 1980s.

She made her film debut with the Telugu film Bhoomi Kosam and soon became a prominent face across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema.

In Bollywood, she delivered several hit films including Sargam, Tohfa and Sharabi.

Her on-screen pairings with actors like Jeetendra and Rishi Kapoor were among the most successful and loved collaborations of the 1980s.

Apart from her acting career, Jaya Prada also entered the political space in the 1990s and went on to serve as a Member of Parliament.

She married film producer Shrikant Nahata in 1986, after which she gradually reduced her work in films over the period of time.

--IANS

rd/