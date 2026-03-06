T20 WC: 'It was tough wicket for bowlers; Bumrah knows how to take team out of difficult situations, says Axar

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) India vice-captain Axar Patel credited sharp fielding and Bumrah's decisive spell under pressure after India booked their place in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a thrilling semi-final win over England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

While there were 499 runs scored on a batting-friendly wicket, it was Axar's two-and-a-half catch that made the difference. Reflecting on his catches in the field, Axar explained the importance of saving runs and good catching on a tough wicket.

“It was a very tough wicket for the bowlers, so as a fielder, taking catches or saving runs becomes very important," Axar told Jio Hotstar

"The first one is one of my favourite catches because I was running backwards, which is always difficult as your vision can get a little unstable. At the last moment, I took a brief pause before completing the catch, and that helped me judge the ball better,” He added.

Axar's brilliance on the field proved to be important again in the 14th over when he combined with Shivam Dube to take a crucial catch near the boundary to dismiss England's dangerous all-rounder Will Jacks, which ultimately turned the momentum back on India's side.

“The second catch came at a crucial moment when the partnership was building. Initially, I felt the ball might go beyond me, but then I realised I could reach it. Credit also goes to Shivam Dube as we communicated well in that moment. These situations require quick decisions within a fraction of a second, and staying calm under pressure is extremely important,” he said.

Axar also highlighted the decisive role played by Jasprit Bumrah with the ball in the death overs. Bumrah bowled a brilliant spell and gave away just 33 runs in four overs.

“We knew the last two overs from Jasprit Bumrah would be crucial. On this wicket, the margin for error was very small. The way he delivered those yorkers under pressure shows why he is called the ‘Yorker King’," the 32-year-old noted

"He knows exactly how to take the team out of difficult situations. Performing like that on such a wicket gives the entire team confidence. Everyone is contributing, and we are very excited heading into the final,” he concluded.

Speaking about the team’s batting start, Axar praised Sanju Samson for giving India early momentum, due to which the Suryakumar Yadav-led side posted 253/7 in 20 overs.

“Sanju has played two very good innings back-to-back. His experience is clearly helping him in these situations. Everyone has skill, but mental toughness is extremely important in matches like this. After the previous innings, his confidence has grown a lot," he said.

"He knows he can win a game from any situation. The start he provided on this wicket was exactly what the team needed, and the way he played his shots showed great confidence. We will need that kind of start again in the final,” the all-rounder added.

India will now face New Zealand in their second consecutive T20 World Cup final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

