Bihar couple attacked on lonely stretch in Telangana’s Sangareddy; woman's throat slit

Hyderabad, May 31 (IANS) Unidentified men attacked a couple, killing the woman in front of her husband in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at IDA Bollaram near Hyderabad on Saturday night.

According to police, Anil Kumar, a native of Bihar and his wife Meena Devi were returning home on a bike from the market. The vehicle broke down near Gundigudem playground.

Some unidentified men attacked Anil Kumar and dragged his wife into the bushes and slit her throat, resulting in her death.

When Anil Kumar tried to rescue his wife, they attacked him with knives. He sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

The body of Meena Devi (35) was shifted to the mortuary at the local government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The victim’s gold ornaments were untouched, and there were no signs of sexual assault.

On a complaint by Anil Kumar, a case was registered at IDA Bollaram Police Station.

The couple were residing in Venkateshwara Colony. On Saturday evening, they went to the market to buy some groceries. As they were returning home and their vehicle broke down at an isolated place, unidentified men attacked them.

In another incident in Kamareddy district of Telangana, a man was murdered over a land dispute.

The body of Raja Reddy, who was missing for the last three days, was found in a well in Lingapur village.

Police found the deceased’s two-wheeler and mobile phone near a function hall. Police took up the investigation and arrested a man and his son for the murder. The accused confessed to their crime and led the police to the area where they had dumped the body.

Meanwhile, a married woman died under suspicious circumstances in Rangareddy district.

Bhavani, who had married only 11 months ago, allegedly died by suicide at her residence. However, her parents alleged that she was murdered. The incident occurred under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Bhavani had married Srikanth Mudiraj in June last year. She was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws. On a complaint by Bhavani’s parents, police registered a case and took up the investigation.

--IANS

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