June 19, 2026 3:36 PM हिंदी

With series already clinched, India eyes ODI clean sweep against Afghanistan (Preview)

With series already clinched, India eyes ODI clean sweep against Afghanistan (preview)

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) Having already secured the ODI series, a dominant India will aim to secure a 3-0 result when they take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. With the series already clinched, India will be keen to see how certain individuals fare in Chennai.

Left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal will be keen to get a big knock after scoring just four runs in Lucknow, where the likes of skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made merry by smashing centuries.

With the potential return of Virat Kohli from a hamstring injury for the series against England set to shake up the batting order, the onus is on Jaiswal to get big runs in what is effectively a dead rubber. Eyes will also be on how KL Rahul re-engineers his ODI batting game to provide late-innings impetus at number six rather than steady accumulation as a number five batter.

India will also be buoyed with the return of seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana, who has been added to the squad in Chennai after completing rehabilitation for a knee injury. With Nitish Kumar Reddy nursing a thigh issue, Rana could be immediately put on the test to play the match, and give the team management a chance to assess his preparedness, fitness and playing wise, ahead of Ireland and England tours.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have been thoroughly outplayed by a formidable India in both formats on this tour and face a daunting task to rectify their batting and bowling flaws and sign off on a high against a relentless home side.

When: Saturday, June 20, 1:30 PM IST

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Harshit Rana

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad Malik, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Father’s Day: Niharika Chouksey shares how her father adds up to her silent strength

Ahead of Father’s Day, Niharika Chouksey shares how her father adds up to her silent strength

Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over World Cup 2026 travel restrictions (Credit: X/FFIRI)

Iran to lodge complaint with FIFA over World Cup 2026 travel restrictions

PM Modi gifts Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to French President Macron

PM Modi gifts Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to French President Macron

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash, know all details

Women's T20 WC: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash, know all details

Farah Khan shares how her kids made Japan trip her ‘best holiday ever’

Farah Khan shares how her kids made Japan trip her ‘best holiday ever’

Rahul Gandhi turns 56, has declared assets worth Rs 20 crore

Rahul Gandhi turns 56, has declared assets worth Rs 20 crore

Women’s T20 WC: Heavyweights Australia aim to extend their dominance against Netherlands (Preview)

Women’s T20 WC: Heavyweights Australia aim to extend their dominance against Netherlands (Preview)

Cong to blame for INDIA bloc’s downfall, Muslim League its only ally left in South: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Cong to blame for INDIA bloc’s downfall, Muslim League its only ally left in South: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Jio Platforms IPO: Reliance Board approves DRHP, set to file with SEBI today

Jio Platforms IPO: Reliance Board approves DRHP, set to file with SEBI today

Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' turns 6, director says 'Salute to all the strong women'

Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' turns 6, director says 'Salute to all the strong women'